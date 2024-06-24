IShowSpeed flees from mob of fans in chaotic Amsterdam stream

YouTube star IShowSpeed was mobbed by a crowd of fans in a frightening turn of events during his live stream in Amsterdam on June 24, 2024.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers on the internet, boasting over 25 million subscribers thanks to his over-the-top reactions and chaotic broadcasts.

However, one of his streams devolved into madness after he traveled to Amsterdam, where he found himself getting mobbed by a massive crowd of fans throughout his time in the city.

Things started to get hairy when fans tried to open the trunk of his car as he was being driven down the street, nearly causing him to end the broadcast.

Article continues after ad

Events would only escalate from there, as Speed ended up losing a slip-on shoe while enjoying a carnival ride outside — causing fans to rush to grab it on the street far below, appearing to anger the streamer.

“They stealing my f*cking shoe! No!” he cried out. “Oh my god, my slip just fell.”

Article continues after ad

Once he was done with the ride, the crowds became so intense that Speed and his crew had to jump onto a stranger’s boat to escape from the madness and were eventually confronted by police over the ordeal.

In typical Speed fashion, he told authorities that he was related to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, his idol, saying that was why he was so popular with the locals.

Article continues after ad

“Explain to me please. Who are you?” one of the officers asked. “Why is everyone raving about you?”

“I’m like a famous football player and I’m a famous streamer,” Speed said. “You know Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m kin to him. And I do YouTube. And all these Netherlands, German, Dutch people coming after me, ‘Speed, Speed,’ I’m like, ‘Calm down, calm down! Get out the way!'”

“I’m like Ronaldo’s son, basically,” he continued. “Like, I swear to God, I got pictures.”

Article continues after ad

Speed continued to plead his case as the police escorted him and his friends away from the scene, with his stream eventually coming to an end after the chaotic scene.

Article continues after ad

Speed is far from the first streamer to get mobbed out in public. In fact, fellow streamer Kai Cenat inadvertently started a riot in New York City in 2023, causing him to have to pay a $55K fine.