IShowSpeed gets in heated argument with Man Utd fan at FA Cup final

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed found himself in a heated argument with another Manchester United fan at the FA Cup final.

19-year-old streamer and Manchester United mega-fan attended the FA Cup final clash at Wembley against the club’s biggest rivals Manchester City on May 25.

At one point in the game, Speed who was also streaming his reaction, got frustrated with his fellow United fans, urging them to cheer on the players as they dominated the game.

“Come on y’all, be loud, we’re winning. What are you all doing,” the streamer shouted. However, one Red Devil fan didn’t take the motivation well, telling Speed to shut up.

Article continues after ad

“We’re winning, it’s two-nil.” the YouTuber argued back. However, several United fans kept shouting at Speed telling him to sit down, while one even claimed the streamer doesn’t know anything about the club he supports.

It wasn’t before long the stewards arrived to de-escalate the situation, urging fans to sit back in their seats. Meanwhile, it’s fair to say Speed was absolutely baffled. “We support the same club,” he repeated. “Why is he getting mad? I’m telling him to get hyped.”

Article continues after ad

Regardless, the match ended in nothing but joy for IShowSpeed and the Manchester United fans, with Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils beating Man City to lift the FA Cup for the 13th time in the club’s history. Not only that, the triumph also secured United a spot in the UEFA Europa League for next season.

Article continues after ad

Still, the ordeal is better than what happened at last year’s FA Cup final, where Speed was attacked by another spectator — knocking his phone out of his hand and into the crowd.