IShowSpeed has lived up to his name after beating Norway’s fastest footballer in a foot race and he’s asking for a contract as the prize.

IShowSpeed has been blazing a trail across Europe on his visit for the UEFA European Football Championship 2024. In true Speed fashion, he’s been getting into all sorts of antics like wrestling a wizard, boxing a fan in Greece, and getting kissed on the mouth by excited followers.

The steamer is an avid football fan so on his second trip to Norway, he got to spend some time with the country’s UEFA Championship team. While on the visit, the team’s coach pitted Speed in a race against their fastest player.

After some haggling, Speed managed to talk his way into a football contract if he was able to come out on top. “So if I win against him, I get a contract?” Speed asked before the coach of the team confirmed.

“Chat, this is gonna be the easiest Norwegian contract in history,” the streamer told his audience confidently. We’re not exactly caught up on the history of Norwegian contracts but Speed may have been right.

During the race, the streamer quickly got out in front of his opponent and stared them down as he crossed the finish line first. “Give me my contract!” Speed yelled the moment he won.

“I wasn’t even going full speed,” he bragged to the coach before being asked if he could pull it off again. Fortunately for the streamer, he didn’t have to race again after claiming an injury.

Whether he actually managed to finesse a football contract is obviously unlikely, but don’t be too surprised if you see IShowSpeed running around a Norwegian football pitch in 2025.

Contract or no, Speed’s second trip to Norway looked more productive than his last. On the streamer’s first stop in the country, he was attacked by a large crowd and forced to pay more than $50,000 in damages to his vehicle. In stark contrast, he finished this stream by partying with some locals.

