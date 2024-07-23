IShowSpeed’s massive European stream tour drew over 2.5 billion views

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, has officially finished his European stream tour. During his time abroad, he accumulated over 2.5 billion views across TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

The YouTuber has seen immense success throughout his tour, visiting various countries and stadiums to catch UEFA Euro matches in 2024.

His football-themed journey featured a multitude of highs and lows, from Speed meeting Albania’s Prime Minister to getting swarmed by a Norwegian crowd and vowing never to return.

Now that he has made it home, the impressive numbers Speed’s tour racked in have revealed an accumulation of over 2.5 billion views across various platforms.

Dedicated to providing updates on the YouTuber, X (formerly Twitter) account ‘SpeedUpdates1‘ revealed the “legendary” tour’s total views were calculated from TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Landing in Europe on June 16 in Germany, Speed went on to produce some of his most popular content of the year, with Streams Charts determining he amassed over 664,500 hours watched on YouTube alone.

Countries visited during the tour included Germany, Albania, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Denmark, and Ireland.

Throughout his time in Europe, Speed’s viewership averaged around 50,000 to 80,000 concurrents and peaked at seven figures on occasion. He revealed he had also spent an eye-popping amount of money on damages, namely due to fans jumping on hired vehicles while surrounding the YouTuber.

Other notable moments on the tour saw Speed wrestle the viral green wizard ‘Crawley’, box in a street fight with a fan in Greece, be kissed on the lips by a Bulgarian fan, and race Norway’s fastest footballer.

Since returning home to the US, Speed has continued to make new content and strive to create memorable streams for his fans. On July 21, he teamed up with Twitch “king” Kai Cenat, the pair literally chaining themselves together to tackle the platformer game Chained Together.

Streaming their attempt to conquer the game, the pair were ultimately able to come out on top in under 12 hours.