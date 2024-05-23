IShowSpeed turns IRL stream into surreal Family Guy episode with Peter & Lois Griffin

IShowSpeed is no stranger to out of the box antics in his streams or even off it, from setting off fireworks that brought him his initial infamy to getting RKO’d by Randy Orton at Wrestlemania.

However, it’s his IRL streams where things get really weird, from a bark-off with a Police Officer to causing mischief in a UEFA Champions League match.

However, possibly the most absurd moment so far comes from a New York IRL stream where he journeys through the city with a real-life Peter and Lois Griffin.

As Speed rode around the city with both Griffins, they decided to stop by KFC to get some lunch, in which we get the wonderfully surreal image of IShowSpeed getting chicken with Peter and Lois (who is in a bikini and rollerblades).

As the three conversed with each other ordering their food and eating, many of the store’s patrons and employees took an interest. Taking pictures with them and filming them as they ate their chicken.

In an absolutely bizarre moment, the three broke into song, singing the Theme song of The Family Guy, with the crescendo ending in Speed doing a backflip to cap off their song.

Clip starts at 2:10:15

Unfortunately for Lois fans, she would go on to leave the stream, rollerblading into the sunset as Speed and Peter continued their antics around New York, constantly being chased down by fans.

Although not the most insane IRL stream one could watch, Speed has certainly topped the surreal charts with this stream. As it’s only in his stream where we can watch him eat KFC with Peter and Lois Griffin in a bikini.