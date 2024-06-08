IShowSpeed is dominating YouTube as most-watched streamer despite shorter streams

YouTube star IShowSpeed is dominating the platform’s stats as the most-watched streamer, despite having shorter broadcasts in recent times.

IShowSpeed’s IRL broadcasts keep getting bigger, bolder, and more bizarre, with the 19-year-old appearing to go viral for something different almost every day.

His grind is proving to pay off, topping the stats list as the most-watched streamer in the US with over 2.65 million hours watched in May 2024, according to StreamsCharts.

Nobody even comes close, with Dr Disrespect second on the charts with over a million fewer hours watched than Speed. But, more impressively, IShowSpeed is dominating despite broadcasting the least amount of hours out of any streamer on the list, only going live for 38 hours and 35 minutes.

It’s fair to say Speed lives a hectic life, and it certainly pays off. Within the last week of May alone, he went from doing backflips in NYC with Family Guy lookalikes to renting out an entire mall in London to take his South Korean crush Amy Flamy on a date, where he faked a robbery to impress her.

The young streamer then attended the FA Cup final and watched his favorite team Manchester United lift the trophy for the 13th time in the club’s history, before linking up with the players at their after-party.

Bizarrely, Speed made BBC headlines on May 27 while attending Gloucestershire’s annual cheese rolling competition, where he took part and finished fourth with no preparation beforehand.

In his most recent stream, the youngster left YouTube’s new king MrBeast stunned after he completed his $100k Wipeout course. But despite losing six figures, MrBeast still had the last laugh after dumping Speed with ten briefcases full of $10,000 each instead of transferring it.