Dr Disrespect convinced he’ll be back at Midnight Society: “It’s my studio”

Dr Disrespect says Midnight Society is “still his studio” after the company parted ways with the streamer for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

The streaming world was sent into a frenzy in June when former Twitch employees broke their silence on why Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was permanently banned on the platform.

The ex-staff alleged that Doc had sent sexual messages to an underage person, something that Beahm admitted to in a since-deleted tweet.

Although Doc has since returned to streaming and denied ever “s*xting” with the individual, and even accused Twitch of orchestrating his ban, the damage over the situation had been done.

Many organizations distanced themselves from Doc over the claims, including his own gaming studio, Midnight Society, after its leaders held a meeting with the streamer.

Surprisingly, in the months that followed, Beahm never removed Midnight Society from his X bio – something a viewer questioned him about it during a recent Black Myth: Wukong broadcast.

“It’s the two-time’s studio. That’s the two-time’s game. That’s my vision for a game,” he said. “We concepted it out, the original concept, years ago. We created the studio with a few other individuals. We grew the team.”

According to Dr Disrespect, he believes that he’ll be back with the studio eventually, even after everything that happened.

“I just got a feeling. Just give it a little bit more time. We’ll be right back in it. We’ll be right back in it, champs. Just give us some time. Not a problem.”

Since parting ways from Doc, Midnight Society has had some troubles and has been forced to lay off members of its development team. However, the studio remains confident it will be able to release its first game, DEADROP, in 2025.

Midnight Society co-founder, Robert Bowling, further downplayed Dr Disrespect’s role at the studio, saying he was just an influencer “to bring eyeballs” to the game.

Back in August, Creative director Quinn DelHoyo revealed that Dr Disrespect was among four people who amicably decided it was best that he leave the studio so he could “do the things that he needs to do to take care of himself.”