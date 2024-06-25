Dr Disrespect Twitch ban allegations timeline explained

Four years after Dr Disrespect was mysteriously banned on Twitch, allegations surfaced from an ex-employee about what actually happened. Days later, he announced he was taking a streaming break and was terminated from his own gaming company following an internal investigation. Here’s everything that has happened so far.

Back in June of 2020, Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was suddenly banned on Twitch after signing an eight-figure contract with the platform. The streamer claimed he didn’t know why he had been permanently suspended.

Esports journalist ‘Slasher,’ who originally confirmed the ban was permanent, claimed that although multiple sources told him why Doc had been banned, the seriousness of the allegations prevented him from going public.

Weeks later, Doc moved to YouTube and revealed that he’d found out why he was banned. The streamer also announced that he was suing Twitch for their decision. Both parties ended up settling their legal dispute, with neither side admitting to any wrongdoing.

Years passed, and the ban became a distant, yet ever-looming afterthought among viewers. However, as the four-year anniversary of the infamous ban drew near, an ex-Twitch staff member made a series of disturbing claims against him.

Ex-Twitch employee accuses Dr Disrespect of sending DMs to a minor

On June 22, 2024, former Twitch employee Cody Conners posted to X with claims against an unnamed streamer.

“He got banned because got caught s*xting a minor in the then-existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon,” he alleged. “The powers that be could read in plain text.”

Many believed this was referencing Dr Disrespect and The Verge was able to speak to a different former employee who corroborated the allegation.

They further revealed there was a “significant” amount of time between the messages sent from Doc to the alleged victim and the actual moderation report about those messages.

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban allegations

Shortly after the claims went viral, Dr Disrespect responded to streaming reporter Jake Lucky denouncing the former employee’s post.

“I get it, it’s a hot topic but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract,” he wrote.

One day later, the streamer shared more information, claiming that he was limited in what he could say because of his settlement with Twitch.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he insisted. “All this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.”

Doc would return to streaming on Monday, June 24 to play Elden Ring. At first, he maintained his innocence while briefly addressing the allegations once more.

“For those who are looking at me to expand on this weekend, not gonna. I already said what I needed to say. I don’t give a f**k about this guy,” he said.

However, later in the broadcast, Doc appeared to receive a message on his phone, shifting the tone of the stream completely. A few minutes later, he announced he would be taking an indefinite hiatus from broadcasting.

Dr Disrespect announces streaming break

As Dr Disrespect ended his stream, he began to discuss taking a break from social media and content creation as a whole, claiming he was feeling “burnt out.”

“I think, first and foremost though, I did have a bit of a planned vacation coming up, but I might extend that starting today. It is what it is. People get fatigued. To be honest, I don’t know how long my vacation is, but maybe I extend that. We’ll see,” he said.

He also hinted at taking a step back from his game studio, Midnight Society, which had been investigating the allegations against him.

Midnight Society and Turtle Beach cut ties with Dr Disrespect

Shortly after Beahm went offline, the studio confirmed they were parting ways with him.

In a post on X, Midnight Society explained its decision: “We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately.”

“While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players.”

At the time of writing, Dr Disrespect has not offered a public response to Midnight Society’s decision, and fans are waiting for more information to be revealed in the days ahead.

Players and fans of the streamer, however, believe their upcoming game, DEADROP, is “dead” without Doc’s involvement, and accused the studio of acting without presenting evidence to the public.

Midnight Society isn’t the only company to cut ties with Beahm. On June 25, fans noticed that Turtle Beach appeared to remove Dr Disrespect merchandise from their website, with his old links leading to their homepage, instead.

In a statement to IGN, the company confirmed it too had cut ties with the streamer: “We will not be continuing our partnership with Guy Beahm / Dr DisRespect.”

New report corroborates allegations

On June 25, Bloomberg published a report after speaking to additional sources with knowledge about the ban.

They claim that Doc had “exchanged sexually explicit messages with a minor” through Twitch’s chat feature and had asked her about plans to attend TwitchCon.

A complaint was later filed with Twitch through its reporting system, eventually leading to Dr Disrespect’s ban.

The report also claims that Discord chose to remove the streamer from its partnership program following the ban after speaking with a “trusted industry peer.”