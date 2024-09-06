Dr Disrespect accuses former Twitch staff of orchestrating perma ban in return stream

Dr Disrespect finally returned to the streaming world to reveal “the truth” about his Twitch ban after admitting to sending inappropriate DMs to a minor back in 2017.

In June, former Twitch employees broke their silence about why Dr Disrespect was banned on the platform, claiming that he had been sending messages to an underage individual using the site’s Whispers feature.

After being dropped by his gaming studio and losing other business opportunities, Doc, real name Guy Beahm, confessed that the allegations were true.

“Were there Twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more,” he said in a since-deleted tweet.

However, he vowed to return to streaming after he got back from an extended vacation with his family. After weeks of cryptic teasers, Doc announced his return on September 5 with a video showing him in a speedboat racing to his “arena.”

On September 6, Beahm went live on YouTube in a stream titled “THE TRUTH” to play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and tell more of his side of the story.

After first playing Wordle, Doc claimed he wasn’t nervous to be back “to a certain degree.”

According to the streamer, he plans to reapply for YouTube Partnership on September 25 to regain his monetization.

“People ask, ‘Now that you’re not monetized, you’re never gonna be streaming on YouTube again, are you?’ There’s an opportunity to re-apply. So in the meantime, we’ll do what we need to do. I enjoy my time here on YouTube. We’ve built a nice, strong community for years. This is where we started, 16 years ago. 2008, I think,” he said.

Doc went on to call out Twitch’s former staff, Cody Conners, for bringing the allegations to light, claiming that he didn’t have first-hand knowledge of the incident.

“Apparently, Twitch’s disgruntled employees didn’t feel the need to abide by those obligations. Cody Conners, ex-Twitch employee, wasn’t even involved in leaking Twitch’s reported reason. Years later. Cody, why do this? What was the point? This was settled professionally. And you, knowing how black and white the internet is, you decided, you f**king rat, you reported the f**king reason Twitch banned me.”

“I never intended to meet this user, ever. We never made plans to meet at TwitchCon and anywhere else. We never met in person, ever. Your bullsh*t accusations gave courage for other Twitch employees to make sh*t up, as well. I suspect you all planned and coordinated this attack. Twitch’s trust and safety team, internally admitted that the whisper messages were not sexting. [We] never exchanged graphic texts and images.”

Doc went on to accuse Twitch of having a vendetta against him, claiming he was the “face” of the platform but “never got front-page love.”

“It was just so obvious that he carried a grudge against the two-time,” he added, referring to his former partner manager. “That ex-Twitch partner manager is directly involved in getting me banned.”

The streamer also admitted that he was forced into laying off staff at his game studio, Midnight Society, and continued to lash out at Conners over the ordeal.

“I’m in such a good place today, and all these people act like they’re just so perfect. I’m not perfect. I don’t claim to be perfect. …but I also didn’t do all the shit they’re saying I did. But then, that doesn’t make a story, right?”

The Doc claimed he has “more to disclose,” but for now, said he won’t speak on the matter further.