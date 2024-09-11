NICKMERCS convinced Twitch “plotted” against Dr Disrespect & urges him to reveal DMs

Streamer NICKMERCS believes Dr Disrespect was telling the truth when he claimed Twitch “plotted” against him and is urging his fellow streamer to release the DMs that got him banned.

Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, finally returned to the streaming world on September 6 after former Twitch employees revealed he was banned back in 2020 for messages he had sent to a minor.

During the broadcast, Doc alleged that Twitch had conspired against him, accusing his former partner manager of working with a friend on Twitch’s Law Enforcement Response team to “cherry pick” out-of-context messages that resulted in his permaban.

Many of Dr Disrespect’s closest streaming friends, such as TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS, distanced themselves from Doc following his since-deleted confession – but Nick had more to say following Beahm’s return.

X NICKMERCS has distanced himself from Dr Disrespect.

According to NICKMERCS, he doesn’t care about the legal side of things, even though Doc continues to claim he never broke the law with the “inappropriate” messages he sent to a minor.

“For me, this is not about legality,” he said. “I don’t care if he didn’t break any laws or if a judge found him guilty or not. He admitted to it. We know enough that there was a conversation going on. We also know he had been cheating on his wife, you can put two and two together.”

However, despite not wanting anything to do with Dr Disrespect anymore, NICKMERCS has “no doubt” that Twitch conspired to get him banned.

“As far as the Twitch ban, there are a lot of people there that don’t make great decisions. I also have no doubt in my mind there were people at Twitch plotting against Doc. No doubt,” he added. “We’ve seen so many things at Twitch. Crazy things that have gone unpunished, all the hot tub bikini streams, people using slurs, etc.”

Nick further called on Doc to reveal the Whisper messages he sent the minor, especially because he was “so adamant about them not being bad.”

In the same record-breaking return stream, Beahm claimed he still had “more to disclose,” but has no plans to release the messages.

The streamer also said there would be “repercussions” for ex-Twitch employee, Cody Conners, who originally leaked the ban reason. Conners, however, has suggested he isn’t in any legal fight and it remains unclear if Doc is planning another legal battle against Twitch.