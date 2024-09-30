Midnight Society hits out at Dr Disrespect’s “baseless claim” of returning to studio

Midnight Society has denied Dr Disrespect’s claims that he will eventually be allowed back at the game studio after he admitted to sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

YouTuber Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, lost numerous partnerships and even agreed to leave his game studio, Midnight Society, after former Twitch staff claimed he had been banned on the platform back in 2020 for messages he sent to an underage individual.

Although Doc admitted to the allegations, he would later return to stream on YouTube and claim that Twitch had orchestrated the ban, claiming he’d committed no wrongdoing.

As Beahm awaited to reapply for YouTube monetization, he responded to a user who was confused about why the streamer still had Midnight Society in his social media bio.

Dr Disrespect claimed that he would be allowed to return to Midnight Society and that it was “still his studio” – even though he, along with the heads of the company, amicably agreed to part ways.

“I just got a feeling. Just give it a little bit more time. We’ll be right back in it. We’ll be right back in it, champs. Just give us some time. Not a problem,” he said.

However, the studio is denying any possibility of Beahm working with them again, and called Doc’s statement “baseless.”

A spokesperson for Midnight Society told Decrypt that his comment was a “baseless claim” and simply “not true.”

“We amicably parted ways with Dr Disrespect, and will always be appreciative of his contributions to the studio. Our focus is shipping Deadrop in 2025,” the studio explained.

Dr Disrespect’s future is still very much in question as he awaits an update on whether or not he’ll be remonotized on YouTube after reapplying on September 25.

Despite Midnight Society’s rebuking of Dr Disrespect ever being allowed back at the studio, the streamer still has the company in his X bio as of September 30.