TimTheTatman & NICKMERCS “can’t support” Dr Disrespect after DMs to minor

Two of Dr Disrespect’s closest streaming friends, TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS, are appalled with their fellow content creator after he confirmed reports that he was banned on Twitch for inappropriate DMs with a minor.

The streaming world blew up in late June after a former Twitch employee claimed that Dr Disrespect was originally banned on the platform for “s*xting a minor” and trying to meet up with them at TwitchCon.

While Doc first dismissed the claims, new reports surfaced indicating that there was truth to them as more employees confirmed the allegations.

Following this, the streamer himself admitted to sending messages to a minor in 2017, but reiterated that “nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed.”

Article continues after ad

Now, TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS have weighed in with their thoughts and immediately distanced themselves from Doc’s “awful” behavior.

“Absolutely insane, bro. I have known Doc for a while now, we’ve played games for years, and seeing everything that is spiraling right now is a very difficult thing for me personally, and I’m sure for a lot of you out there,” Tim said in a video posted to X.

Article continues after ad

According to Tim, if Dr Disrespect knew he was talking to a minor, he “cannot support that.”

“This is unfortunate to say the least. This is awful,” he remarked.

Article continues after ad

His comments were echoed by NICKMERCS, who issued his own video response, saying that he, too, “can’t support” Doc’s actions.

“Look, the boys and I are torn up about it too, because we played a lot of games with the guy and it feels a little weird, but what can you do?”

Tim and Nick’s comments come as many other streamers have condemned Doc’s decisions and distanced themselves from him on social media.

Dr Disrespect, meanwhile, has promised that he will return to streaming, saying he’s “not f**king going anywhere” in spite of the public outcry against him.