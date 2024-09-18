Dr Disrespect still YouTube’s second most-watched US streamer despite controversy

Dr Disrespect is still one of YouTube’s most dominant streamers even after he took a two-month hiatus when his Twitch ban reason was revealed.

Back in June, former Twitch employees came forward alleging that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was banned on the platform back in 2020 for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

Shortly after, in a since-deleted tweet, Doc confessed to sending the messages through Twitch’s Whispers feature. He further announced that he would be taking an extended vacation with his family.

For over two months, from June 24 to September 6, Dr Disrespect didn’t stream, and instead quietly posted cryptic messages on social media hinting at his eventual return.

Dr Disrespect, Instagram Dr Disrespect is back streaming on YouTube.

On September 6, he returned with a bombshell broadcast where he accused Twitch staff of orchestrating the ban against him and denied ever exchanging graphic texts or images with the minor.

The return stream ended up being Dr Disrespect’s most-watched broadcast on YouTube, peaking at 223,460 viewers.

Despite all the drama surrounding Beahm and his two-month break, he’s still outperforming his rivals on YouTube – even former friends who distanced themselves from him like TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo.

According to Streams Charts, Dr Disrespect is the second most-watched US streamer on YouTube, with 14.08M hours watched while only streaming for 555 hours.

By contrast, Ludwig has 10.19M hours watched and streamed for 662 hours. Dr Lupo, the tenth most-watched US streamer, has 3.58M hours watched after streaming for 1,230 hours.

Streams Charts Dr Disrespect is still one of YouTube’s most popular creators.

However, everyone’s stats are dwarfed by IShowSpeed. The upstart IRL creator has nearly 25M hours watched in just 337 hours of airtime – the least out of anyone in the top 10.

Even if Doc hadn’t taken his two-month hiatus, it seems unlikely that he would have been able to catch up with Speed considering how ahead of everyone else he is.

IShowSpeed and Dr Disrespect have long been near or at the top of the mountain when it comes to YouTube viewership for years, with their rivalry persisting in 2024.

On September 18, Speed added another huge career milestone to his belt as he hit 1M concurrent viewers during a livestream of his tour of Asia. The fan support even caused the creator to break down in tears before celebrating with one of his signature backflips.