Ninja reacts after Midnight Society drops Dr Disrespect after Twitch ban allegations

Streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has shared his thoughts about the recent allegations against Dr Disrespect’s permanent ban from Twitch in 2020.

On June 21, 2024, Dr Disrespect responded after a former Twitch employee shared allegations claiming the streamer was banned from Twitch for inappropriately messaging a minor.

Doc hit back, saying that “no wrongdoing was found” following a lawsuit against the Amazon-owned platform. On June 24, Midnight Society – the game studio that he helped co-found – revealed that it had terminated its relationship with the influencer.

Long-time friend of Dr Disrespect, Ninja, has since reacted to the allegations and shared his overall thoughts on the situation in a June 25 broadcast.

“I just got two things to say. Anything involving a minor, at all, no matter what it is… is not okay. Its messed up, and it’s illegal,” he said, before pointing out the fact Midnight Society had cut ties with Doc.

“They did their own investigative research behind the scenes and found enough evidence to let him go from the company. Not administrative leave, not ‘We’ll address this later.’ If that’s not enough evidence… they found something, is what i’m trying to say.”

Dr Disrespect also mentioned in his responses that he was paid for the rest of his contract that Twitch had terminated early, and Blevins shared his two cents on that, as well.

“A settlement, no matter what it looks like publicly, usually means someone did something. You settle to cover things up. You settle to not let things get out there,” he added.

“Do your own research, look stuff up, and we’ll just keep on waiting for more evidence.”

This isn’t the first time Ninja has commented on Dr Disrespect’s famous Twitch ban. Back in October 2020, Blevins claimed that he believed Doc was told the reason behind the punishment.

“I do believe that he might not have been told about it, I don’t think that he doesn’t know what it is,” he said at the time. “Like, I would have a pretty good f**king idea, like a pretty damn good idea, of what I did to get banned, if I just randomly got banned.”

