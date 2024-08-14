Dr Disrespect deletes confession of messaging minor as comeback rumors ramp up

Dr Disrespect has deleted the post confessing that he was banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate DMs to a minor amid rumors that he’ll be returning to streaming.

In June 2024, former Twitch employees came forward claiming that the Amazon-owned platform had permanently banned Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, back in 2020 over messages he had sent to an underage person.

While Doc originally claimed he did nothing wrong and Twitch paid out his whole contract, he later confessed in a lengthy tweet that he had conversations that “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate” with a minor.

The June 25 X post also addressed his decision to leave the gaming studio he helped co-found in Midnight Society and apologized for his mistakes from back in 2017.

“From a moral standpoint, I’ll absolutely take responsibility,” Beahm said. “I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with. That’s on me.”

Dr Disrespect further claimed that he would return to streaming after taking an extended vacation with his family.

Interestingly, as of August 14, the tweet has been deleted in one of the streamer’s latest stealthy updates to his social media account.

Previously, in late July, Doc updated his X account’s header image to a fishing bobber with his brand’s logo on it. A week later, he posted a photo of himself sitting at a chess board while his opponent played with checkers pieces.

The streamer attacked critics in the comments, directly blasting users who brought up the scandal in a series of replies.

Then, on August 7, Doc once again changed his X header, showcasing his now-deleted tweet confessing to the ban as a torn-up note under the water attached to the fishing bobber from the last header.

So far, Dr Disrespect hasn’t revealed when he will return or what all these cryptic updates mean, but with the creator promising to return, we’re likely to get an answer at some point.

X Dr Disrespect has been posting cryptic images.

It’s not clear where he will stream when he comes back, though. YouTube notably demonetized his channel following the controversy, his closest streaming friends distanced themselves from him and many brands decided to part ways.

Kick’s staff haven’t ruled out letting Doc stream on the green platform if he decides to come back, saying it was “too soon” to preemptively ban him. Kick had previously offered him a $10M per year contract, but he turned it down, demanding $50M instead.