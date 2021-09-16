WoW Shadowlands Mage Tower guide: release date & rotation, challenges & rewards

As part of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5, Legion’s iconic Mage Tower returns to WoW once more, so here’s all of the challenges and rewards you can expect.

Alongside a slew of highly-anticipated changes, WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5 reintroduces the Mage Tower back into the game.

While fans have questioned the return of the new and improved Werebear form for Guardian Druids, others are excited to dive right into the Mage Tower and slay its inhabitants in a nostalgia-fueled frenzy.

If you’re completely new to the Mage Tower, though, or are looking for an overview of all its new features, we’ve got its release date, rotations, challenges, and rewards right here.

Contents

WoW Mage Tower: Release date & rotations

While Patch 9.1.5 is currently available on WoW’s Public Test Realm (PTR,) no official release date has been confirmed. As the Mage Tower accompanies that update, we’ll need to wait until it drops.

The Mage Tower is accessed through Legion Timewalking, a system that allows players to play dungeons and raids from that expansion. It’ll initially be available for two weeks, then will return to the current one-week-at-a-time rotation.

WoW Mage Tower: Challenges and Rewards

In an attempt to ensure that players who previously played through the Tower retain their item exclusivity, Blizzard have decided to add some new and improved rewards with this iteration of the Tower.

These come in the form of Legion-inspired class armor, as well as the highly sought-after Werebear skin for Guardian Druids. Additionally, completing all seven challenges on different characters across your Battle.net account will net you the Soaring Spelltome mount.

Below are the Challenges, as well as what classes can complete them. Bear in mind Challenges must be completely survived to earn rewards, and no longer require an Artifact.

Challenge Classes Closing the Eye Frost Death Knight, Havoc Demon Hunter, Survival Hunter, Subtlety Rogue, and Arms Warrior. An Impossible Foe Unholy Death Knight, Feral Druid, Fire Mage, Outlaw Rogue, Elemental Shaman, and Fury Warrior. The God-Queen’s Fury Arcane Mage, Retribution Paladin, Assassination Rogue, Enhancement Shaman, and Demonology Warlock. Feltotem’s Fall Beast Mastery Hunter, Windwalker Monk, Discipline Priest, and Destruction Warlock. The Highlord’s Return Blood Death Knight, Vengeance Demon Hunter, Guardian Druid, Brewmaster Monk, Protection Paladin, and Protection Warrior. End of the Risen Threat Restoration Druid, Mistweaver Monk, Holy Paladin, Holy Priest, and Restoration Shaman. Thwarting the Twins Balance Druid, Marksmanship Hunter, Frost Mage, Shadow Priest, and Affliction Warlock.

Mage Tower: Guardian Druid Werebear reward

While other classes only receive item transmogs and the new Legion armor, Guardian Druids can finally rejoice as the iconic Werebear is back!

In response to player feedback, Blizzard have reintroduced the Werebear, but this time he’s decked out in black and neon green in a Fel-inspired design. This allows players to grind for something new, whilst also maintaining the exclusive nature of the original white skin.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the return of the Mage Tower in WoW Shadowlands. Looking to master the Covenants and take down the Jailer in style? Be sure to check out our Shadowlands tips and tricks:

