How to get Pepe in WoW: Costumes, achievements, more

World of Warcraft is full of terrifying creatures and spectacular mounts, but one of the title’s most adorable faces is Pepe, the tiny critter that has stolen WoW fans’ hearts.

While World of Warcraft offers players the opportunity to become mighty heroes and vengeful warriors, sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest impact.

If tearing through enemies as an Elemental Shaman, or cracking heads as a Zandalari Troll isn’t for you, then you can venture out into the fields of Azeroth and inspect the game’s adorable critters.

One of these is Pepe, the tiny bird that has won the hearts of many a hero. Here’s how to get the adorable little creature, as well as what outfits are available for you to dress him up in.

How to get Pepe in WoW

Added to the game with the Warlords of Draenor expansion, this adorable little avian creature has become one of the story’s greatest heroes. If you’re looking to meet this tiny celebrity, heres how to do it:

During Warlords of Draenor, visit your Level 3 Garrison. It doesn’t matter if you’re Horde or Alliance, both factions have one. Leave the Garrison’s main building and bear left. Pepe can be found chilling on the first tree. Interacting with him will give players an hour long buff entitled “”You’ve got a friend!” Pepe will sit on the player’s head until the hour is up, or the player dies. He respawns every five minutes.

If you don’t want to have to run back and forth to pick up Pepe, you’ll be able to summon him by acquiring the Trans-Dimensional Bird Whistle via the quest What A Strange, Interdimensional Trip it’s Been. This requires you to defeat all of the Warlords of Draenor bosses while accompanied by Pepe.

How to start Warlords of Draenor in WoW

If you’re desperate to acquire a feathered friend but are baffled with all of the game’s many main story questlines, don’t worry!

In order to activate the Warlords of Draenor story, you’ll need to travel to your respective home base: Stormwind City for Alliance and Orgrimmar for Horde.

Travel to Stormwind or Orgrimmar You must be Level 10. Check the Hero’s Call Board, or Warchief’s Command Board. Select “Warlords of Draenor: The Dark Portal.“ Go to the Blasted Lands and meet the Vanguard Battlemage. They will then direct you to Archmage Khadgar, starting the Warlords of Draenor quest line.

All Pepe costume locations & achievements in WoW

After completing the What A Strange, Interdimensional Trip it’s Been quest, you’ll be able to start looking for costumes for your beloved little bird.

However, this isn’t an easy task, as Pepe has a habit of running off and hiding in some of the most inconsiderate places. Don’t worry, though, we’ve ruined his fun by listing all of the locations below.

Pepe Costume Expansion Location Co-ordinates A Tiny Pirate Hat Warlords of Draenor South -West Arrakoa ruins on a rock 54.2 83.5 A Tiny Plated Helm Warlords of Draenor In a tent in the upper area of Auchindoun 51 63.3 A Tiny Ninja Shroud Warlords of Draenor In a central tent in the Iron Horde campsite 47.5 41.2 A Tiny Viking Helmet Warlords of Draenor Ring of Trials on a box by two dancers. 80.1 50.3 A Tiny Clockwork Key Battle for Azeroth Talk to Chromie in Mechagon’s Alternate Future 68.5 47.9 A Tiny Diving Helment Battle for Azeroth Catherine Morgan’s house in Boralus 54.1 71.6 A Tiny Voodoo Mask Battle for Azeroth Hot House in Dazar’alor on the right. 38.5 16.1 A Tiny Pair of Goggles Legion Dalaran Random spawn Crate of Bobbers: Wooden Pepe Legion Fishing in the Broken Isles Random spawn A Tiny Set of Warglaives (Demon Hunter only) Legion Purchased from Falara Nightsong in the Class Hall. N/A A Tiny Pair of Wings Shadowlands Reach 56 renown in the Kyrian Covenant campaign Automatic spawn A Tiny Sinstone Shadowlands Reach 56 renown in the Venthyr Covenant campaign Automatic spawn A Tiny Vial of Slime Shadowlands Reach 56 renown in the Necrolord Covenant campaign Automatic spawn A Tiny Winter Staff Shadowlands Reach 56 renown in the Night Fae Covenant campaign Automatic spawn A Tiny Scarecrow Costume N/A Interact with Pepe at the Garrison during Hallow’s End World Event. N/A A Tiny Winter Hat N/A Interact with Pepe at the Garrison during the Feast of the Winter Veil world quest. Found on Smokeywood Pastures cart in Orgrimmar and Ironforge. N/A

Unlocking the four Warlords of Draenor costumes will grant you the “I Found Pepe!” achievement, and Scarecrow Pepe unlocks “A Frightening Friend.”

So that's everything you need to know about WoW's adorable little Pepe! Looking to become one of Azeroth's greatest heroes?

