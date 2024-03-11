WoW server rolled back after players join to fight Hearthstone Anniversary boss

The 10th Anniversary of Hearthstone is happening now, and there are some fun crossovers with Blizzard’s flagship MMO, World of Warcraft. Unfortunately, players participating in one of those events have forced a server rollback.

In WoW, players can unlock the Fiery Hearthsteed mount simply by logging into Hearthstone during the event. There is also a Hearthstone coin mount and other collectibles themed around the very successful card game.

There are various ways to earn them, but one of the big ways is to defeat new bosses added to the game. These bosses spawn at specific locations every hour. Killing them then drops unique rewards.

Now, players convening to defeat these bosses have forced the developer to roll back one of their servers.

WoW players force developer to roll back Argent Dawn EU server

In a post on Reddit, one player shared a screenshot of their encounter with the boss. Hundreds of other players were also getting involved, desperately trying to stage the mob. The way they chose to do this was via instant AoE and it led to a chaotic scene.

It’s important to note that Argent Dawn EU is a roleplaying server. This means that every player was on the same shard (as they were in an old city), which doesn’t happen on normal PvP or PvE servers. This is chiefly done to maintain the health of RPing in central hubs.

The event has now begun and runs for a full week until March 18. Though the bosses are scheduled to spawn each hour, this can vary due to lag and other service factors.

The Hearthstone Anniversary comes ahead of an exciting time for WoW. The mystery Patch 10.2.6. is set to arrive soon and the Cataclysm Classic Beta is now also live. Additionally, there are two further major content updates coming to Retail WoW before The War Within releases later this year.