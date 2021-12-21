How much are your WoW Pets worth? Top 10 most valuable pets

World of Warcraft pets come in all shapes and sizes, but how much are they worth, and which one sells for the most amount of money?

World of Warcraft is home to plenty of unique pets that can accompany players as they travel through the world of Azeroth. From Rocket Chickens to the ultra-rare Spectral Tiger Cub, there are plenty of choices when it comes to buying the perfect companion.

However, if you’re looking to sell pets in WoW, then you’ll want to keep your eye on the most valuable. While obtaining the game’s rarest pets can be tricky, the amount of money these AI companions can net you can be staggering.

Whether you’re looking for the most expensive pet, or just wish to make some quick cash, then our most valuable WoW pets guide will help you uncover those hidden riches.

Most valuable World of Warcraft pets

The most valuable pet in World of Warcraft is the Spectral Tiger Cub, which is worth a whopping 528,270 gold. This ghostly feline is obtained through the Scourgewar trading card game, while both the Guardian Cub and Nightsaber Cub follow close behind.

All the World of Warcraft pet prices found below are for those sold on the US server. The EU server prices vary ever so slightly, with the likes of the Ethereal Soul-Trader taking second place and the Dragon Kite taking fifth place.

The most valuable World of Warcraft pet prices fluctuate along with the game’s economy, so it’s best to sell or purchase any pets at a time when pet prices are at their lowest. You can find the top 10 most valuable WoW pets below:

Pet Name Price Source Spectral Tiger Cub 528,270 Trading Card Game: Scourgewar Guardian Cub 446,758 In-Game Shop Nightsaber Cub 399,764 Trading Card Game: Twilight of the Dragons Rocket Chicken 387,271 Trading Card Game: March of the Legion Ethereal Soul-Trader 382,937 Trading Card Game: The Hunt for Illidan Bananas 350,570 Trading Card Game: Through the Dark Portal Hippogryph Hatchling 320,468 Trading Card Game: Heroes of Azeroth Landro’s Lichling 311,713 Trading Card Game: Worldbreaker Landro’s Lil’ XT 301,979 Trading Card Game: Worldbreaker

So, there you have it; the most valuable World of Warcraft pets and how you can obtain them. Be sure to check out our World of Warcraft page for all the latest news and updates.