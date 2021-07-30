How to get & upgrade Heirlooms in WoW Shadowlands

World of Warcraft‘s Heirloom system got a bit of an upgrade coming into WoW Shadowlands, so we’ve broken down everything from set bonuses to vendor locations.

World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe is filled to the brim with treasures that will help you level up your character in the game.

From Valor Points to hidden mounts, not only has WoW Shadowlands brought us a whole host of new content and quests, but some of the game’s most coveted wonders.

Among these are the Heirlooms, which with Shadowlands now give you much better bonuses than ever before. Let’s break down everything these game-changing relics have to offer.

Contents

What are WoW Shadowlands Heirlooms?

WoW’s Heirloom items are a special spec of item that can only be bought. They come in the form of armor, weapons, and trinkets.

Available to all classes, Heirlooms are particularly powerful as they scale with your character’s level. This makes them perfect for the leveling process. Additionally, they only need to be bought once in your WoW journey, as they’re an account-wide item.

How to upgrade Heirlooms in WoW

If you have one of these elusive items, though, you may have noticed that your item has a level – 0/4, for example. This is because Heirlooms need to be upgraded in order to scale with your level.

You’ll need to have some gold on hand to purchase leveling items from either Heirloom Curators, Scabbards, or Armor Casings.

The leveling system goes as follows:

Upgrade 1 – scales to level 35.

Upgrade 2 – scales to level 40.

Upgrade 3 – scales to level 45.

Upgrade 4 – scales to level 50.

Some items do scale to Level 44 immediately, however, you will still need to buy the fourth upgrade to get them to Level 50.

WoW Heirloom Vendor Alliance

As we mentioned before, all of these upgrades and Heirloom items need to be bought, so you’ll need to know who your local Heirloom Curator is and, most importantly, where to find them.

For Alliance players, your local Curator is a dwarf called Krom Stoutarm, who can be found at the Hall of Explorers in Ironforge.

WoW Heirloom Vendor Horde

If you’re a Horde character with no time for those pesky Alliance do-gooders, don’t worry! You have your own separate vendor nestled in the heart of Orgrimmar.

Her name is Estelle Gendry, and she can be found hiding out in the Rogues’ Quarter or taking in the sights from the top of Orgrimmar’s Main Gate.

WoW Shadowlands Heirloom set bonuses

Coming into WoW Shadowlands, players now receive bonuses for rocking a full set of Heirloom items. In order to activate these bonuses, you’ll need to be wearing an Heirloom item in at least six of the following slots:

Head

Neck

Shoulders

Cloak

Chest

Legs

Ring

The bonuses for wearing two or more items can be found below:

Number of Items Bonus 2 Rested XP consumption is reduced by 30%. This simply makes your Rested XP period last longer. 4 Increases your health generation while out of combat, letting you recover quickly from tough fights. 5 Whenever you level up, you activate a Burst of Knowledge, dealing AoE damage and giving you a 40% main stat bonus for 2 minutes. Killing enemies extends this buff up to 4 minutes. It can be kept up as long as you keep killing mobs before it expires. 6 Rested XP consumption is reduced by an additional 30%. This simply makes your Rested XP period last longer.

Rested XP refers to the XP that players receive while being offline, and is awarded upon return to the game. It generates at 5% every eight hours if you’re in a capital city or inn, and 1.25% elsewhere.

So that’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms in WoW Shadowlands. Looking to start out your Shadowlands journey in style? Check out our guides:

