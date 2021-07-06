How to get Fallen Charger mount in WoW Chains of Domination

Looking to add World of Warcraft’s elusive Fallen Charger to your WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination mount collection? Here’s how to tame the terrifying creature.

As the World of Warcraft universe continues to expand, so does its extensive collection of weird and wonderful mounts.

Among the newest creatures to enter the Shadowlands story are the dedicated Covenant mounts, most of which also have the benefit of being able to take to the dusky skies of the terrifying realm due to Patch 9.1 introducing flight.

There’s one mount that’s in everyone’s lips, though, and that’s the Fallen Charger. A powerful undead horse adorned in jagged golden armor, here’s everything you need to do to add it to your ever-growing animal army.

How to get the Fallen Charger in WoW Shadowlands

In order to take the reigns of this fearsome beast you’ll need to defeat it first, and boy is he quite the kicker. Part of the overarching ‘Conquering Korthia‘ quest, it’s spawns every one to six hours after it’s been defeated.

Read More: Where to find the Razorwing Egg in WoW Shadowlands

Here’s everything you need to know about WoW Shadowlands’ Fallen Charger:

Wait for the zone-wide emote that reads “An earsplitting whinny echoes across the Maw as the Fallen Charger begins its ride.” Go to your Covenant’s specific Covenant Assault area, as the Charger will spawn nearby. Kyrian: near Zovaal’s Cauldron.

near Necrolord : on the bridge to the Alter of Domination at Perdition Hold.

: on the bridge to the at Night Fae: in the upper Crucible of the Damned.

in the upper Venthyr: in the Tremaculum. Camp the spawn area and ensure that you take down the Charger before it reaches Korthia’s borders. If it reaches Korthia, this is displayed by the zone-wide announcement: “Fallen Charger releases a final mournful whinny as it fades away.” Collect the ‘Fallen Charger’s reigns,’ (random drop) Activate these to summon your very own Charger.

WoW fans are struggling to get the Charger

While all of this might seem pretty easy, in reality, this is a pretty difficult endeavor. Multiple players have asked Blizzard to make amendments to the Charger’s catch system, as often players will stop at nothing to get the best loot.

With threads dedicated to discussing decreasing the time between spawns, as well as asking for a decrease to its stamina, it seems like some future adjustments will need to be made.

Tips for getting the Fallen Charger in WoW Shadowlands

In order to maximize your chances of getting this prized steed, we’ve compiled a few tips and tricks to help you on your quest.

Follow the Charger’s route: The Charger’s route depends on your Covenant, so make sure you know the route like the back of your hand so that he never escapes your sights.

The Charger’s route depends on your Covenant, so make sure you know the route like the back of your hand so that he never escapes your sights. Defeat it fast: The Charger gains ground speed the further it travels, so ensure you take it down quickly.

The Charger gains ground speed the further it travels, so ensure you take it down quickly. Watch your time : On average the Charger spawns every four hours, so if you’re determined to claim it for yourself make sure you keep your eye on the clock in order to maximize your chances.

: On average the Charger spawns every four hours, so if you’re determined to claim it for yourself make sure you keep your eye on the clock in order to maximize your chances. Look for Groups: People will be grouping up to take down the Charger, so if you have friends make sure to bring them with you.

So that’s everything you need to know to get this stunning warhorse. If you’re looking to ride the Fallen Charger to victory and take back the Shadowlands in style, here are all of our guides to help you out:

