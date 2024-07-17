World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is drawing to a close, with Season 4 of the expansion also set to end when The War Within pre-patch rolls out on July 22. As part of that, Blizzard has confirmed exactly what players must do before it does.

In a post on the official World of Warcraft website, the developer detailed everything that ends when the servers are taken down for maintenance. This includes locking the Mythic leaderboards and removing the ability for players to progress their Season 4 PvP rankings.

Regarding the latter, it will also become impossible to earn many of the associated rewards, including the coveted Draconic Gladiator’s Drake mount. Additionally, all the raids will become Awakened, increasing their challenge and making it more difficult to earn the Dragonriding customizations.

Full list of WoW: Dragonflight Season 4 end changes

The full breakdown of everything that changes is as follows:

Awakened Raids

All current Dragonflight raids become Awakened, and obtaining the Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Blazing 35 and Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Storm-Eater 24 Dragonriding customizations will be more of a challenge.

The Mythic+ leaderboards will lock at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA / July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU. With the season’s end, ratings that qualify for the 0.1% “Draconic Hero 15” title and achievement will be recorded. The title will be rewarded in the following weeks after the season ends.

PvP

The current season of PvP content will end at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA / July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU.

With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 4 rankings, and titles will be awarded in the weeks after the season ends: Draconic Gladiator: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in Dragonflight Season 4). Draconic Legend 1: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).

Players can still queue for rated PvP modes for Honor, Conquest, and progress toward the faction-themed Vicious Dreamtalon mount for Horde 3 or Alliance.

The following rated PvP rewards can only be earned during Dragonflight Season 4 and will no longer be available once the season ends:

Draconic Gladiator’s Drake 10 mount: “Its wings darken the skies with the shadow of conquest.”

Bronze Infinite Weapon Illusion

Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Elite Weapon and Transmog Set

Titles: Combatant: Get a 1000 Rating Challenger: Get a 1400 Rating Rival: Get a 1800 Rating Duelist: Get a 2100 Rating Gladiator: 50 wins at 2400 Rating Legend: Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds



The pre-patch will go live on July 23 after the weekly reset, though be aware of the Mythic leaderboards locking the night before that. The full expansion is releasing on August 26, or August 22 for those with early access.