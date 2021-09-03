WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5: Release date, early patch notes

World of Warcraft’s upcoming update for WoW Shadowlands, Patch 9.1.5, is set to shake up the Covenant system, Conduit Energy and remove the game’s AoE cap.

Despite a rocky few months, Blizzard have released details about World of Warcraft’s upcoming Patch 9.1.5 update. With a focus on reworking in-game systems, as well as removing the AoE cap and Conduit Energy, there’s a lot to digest.

Many of the issues addressed in this patch have existed since the game’s beta, leading many players to conclude that this is simply too little, too late.

Either way, let’s delve into everything we know so far about the upcoming patch, including its release date.

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5: Release Date

While Patch 9.1.5 is set to go live on the PTR (Public Test Realm) in early September, the finalized patch likely won’t appear for a couple of months after this.

November seems like a safe assumption, with the possibility of it being even earlier if things go smoothly.

WoW Shadowlands: Covenant changes

One of the most highly requested features for Shadowlands was to allow players to change Covenant without having to level through the Covenant Renown system. Replacing this once particularly painful process are a set of new rules.

Players who reach a high Renown threshold will be able to swap between the four Covenants at will, and will retain any gear acquired whilst being a member of another Covenant.

If you’ve already levelled up a character in one of the Covenants, any alt that joins the same one will start off at the third Soulbound.

Conduit Energy has also been removed, so Conduits can now be swapped around with no restrictions.

Removal of AoE Cap

One of Blizzard’s most controversial decisions coming into Shadowlands was decreasing the maximum targets that could be affected by AoE attacks. Patch 9.1.5 will see this amended.

AoE attacks will now do full damage on five targets and reduced damage to any further targets.

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5: Allied Race customization

For those of you who prefer to play as Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, or Void Elves, Blizzard have announced that there will be more customization options in the character creator than we’ve seen before.

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5: Early Patch Notes

These are the current PTR patch notes, obtained via Blizzard’s dedicated 9.1.5 Development Notes. These are subject to changes in response to player feedback, so be sure to check back nearer the time for the official patch notes.

Allied Races

New character customization options for Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elves.

The dungeon quests for unlocking Kul Tiran humans, Mechagnomes, and Dark Iron Dwarves are no longer required. After accepting the dungeon quest, speak to the NPC again to choose to skip the quest.

Art

Added weather effects in Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

Classes

All cooldowns of 2 minutes or longer now reset at the end of raid encounters or when starting a Mythic+ dungeon (was 3 minutes or longer cooldowns). This does not apply to Shaman’s Reincarnation or Warlock’s Ritual of Doom.

The following area-of-affect abilities are no longer maximum target capped and instead deal reduced damage beyond 5 targets: (These features will be available in a later PTR build) Death Knight Sacrificial Pact Abomination Limb (Necrolord Ability) Reanimated Shambler (Runecarving Power) Blood Consumption (Talent) Bonestorm (Talent) Frost Frostscythe (Talent) Unholy Bursting Sores (Talent) Demon Hunter Havoc Blade Dance Fel Barrage (Talent) Vengeance Soul Cleave Spirit Bomb (Talent) now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets (previously was soft-capped at 20 targets). Druid Swipe Feral Brutal Slash (Talent) Hunter Soulforge Embers (Runecarving Power) Beast Mastery Beast Cleave Multi-Shot Barrage (Talent) Marksmanship Multi-Shot Barrage (Talent) Explosive Shot (Talent) Survival Carve Butchery (Talent) Mage Arcane Arcane Echo (Talent) Frost Frozen Orb Glacial Fragments (Runecarving Power) Monk Brewmaster Rushing Jade Wind (Talent) Windwalker Fists of Fury Rushing Jade Wind (Talent) Paladin Retribution Divine Storm Rogue Assassination Fan of Knives Crimson Tempest (Talent) Subtlety Black Powder Shuriken Storm Secret Technique (Talent) Shaman Elemental Storm Elemental’s (Talent) Eye of the Storm Warlock Demonology Felguard’s Felstorm Warrior Whirlwind Arms Bladestorm Cleave (Talent) Ravager (Talent) Dreadnaught (Talent) Fury Bladestorm Protection Ravager (Talent)

Death Knight Shackle the Unworthy (Kyrian Ability) damage reduced by 10%, but now has a 100% chance to spread to nearby enemies when triggered (was 50%). Withering Ground (Night Fae Conduit) effect increased by 50%. Impenetrable Gloom (Venthyr Conduit) damage effect increased by 50%. Blood Debilitating Malady (Conduit) effect increased by 600%.

Demon Hunter Sinful Brand (Venthyr Ability) cooldown has been reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute). Blind Faith (Kyrian Runecarving Power) now grants 1% Versatility (was 1% Mastery) and 10 Fury when a Lesser Soul Fragment is consumed while Blind Faith is active. Havoc Dancing with Fate (Conduit) damage effect increased by 650%.

Druid Discover 4 new Travel Form appearances with 2 color variations each. The Well-Honed Instincts conduit is now categorized for all specs (was Guardian only). Adaptive Swarm (Necrolord Ability) jump range has been increased to 50 yards (was 25 yards) and will now jump to a friendly target if it expires on a friendly target and there are no valid hostile targets within 50 yards.

Hunter Aquilons, Corspeflies, and Gromits are now tameable as pets. Flayed Shot (Venthyr Ability) now deals an additional hit of damage when cast. This damage also has 15% chance (increased with Empowered Release Conduit) to reset the cooldown of Kill Shot.

Mage Gift of the Lich (Necrolord Conduit) effect increased by 100%.

Monk Way of the Fae (Night Fae Conduit) effect increased by 100%.

Paladin Righteous Might (Necrolord Conduit) damage effect increased by 400% and healing effect reduced by 50%. Blessing of Seasons (Night Fae Ability): Blessing of Spring now increases healing done by 15% (was 10%) and healing received by 30% (was 20%). Blessing of Winter now reduces the hostile target’s attack speed and movement speed by 5% per stack (was 3%) and its damage has been increased by 40%.

Priest Festering Transfusion (Necrolord Conduit) damage and healing effect increased by 100%. Holy Divine Star (Talent) damage increased by 40%. Discipline Divine Star (Talent) damage increased by 40%. Contrition (Talent) healing increased by 15%. Shadow Covenant (Talent) healing increased by 10%, mana cost reduced by 10%, and duration lowered to 7 seconds (was 9 seconds). Shadow Surrender to Madness duration increased to 30 seconds (was 25 seconds). Psychic Link (Talent) deals 60% of Mind Blast’s damage (was 50%).

Rogue Septic Shock (Night Fae Conduit) effect increased by 50%.

Shaman Elysian Dirge (Kyrian Conduit) effect increased by 50%.

Warlock Impending Catastrophe (Venthyr Ability) chaotic anima cloud width has been increased 60%, now deals a tick of its periodic damage on impact and will more accurately apply its damage-over-time effect to hostile targets. Decimating Bolt (Necrolord Ability) cast time reduced to 2 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Scouring Tithe (Kyrian Ability) instant and periodic damage increased by 20% and cast time reduced to 1.5 seconds (was 2 seconds). Languishing Soul Detritus (Kyrian Runecarving Power) critical strike chance bonus increased to 45% (was 40%) and now also grants the Warlock a 33% movement speed buff and a 15% critical strike chance increase when Scouring Tithe (Kyrian Ability) expires.

Warrior Harrowing Punishment (Venthyr Conduit) effect increased by 50%. Arms Merciless Bonegrinder (Conduit) effect increased by 100%. Fury Hack and Slash (Conduit) increased by 50%. Protection Sinful Surge (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now extends the duration of Avatar (Talent) by 2.5 seconds when Condemn (Venthyr Ability) is cast (was Last Stand duration extended by 3 seconds).



Covenants

Players who reach a high Renown threshold will be able to freely switch among any of the four Covenants without cooldown or restriction, as well as use cosmetic rewards that they have earned from one covenant even if they are currently a member of a different one. Both the Covenant switching and the use of cosmetic rewards will also apply to alts once the Renown threshold is reached on one character. (This feature will be available in a later PTR build)

Conduit Energy has been removed and Conduits will be freely swappable without any restrictions. (This feature will be available in a later PTR build)

Completing the Shadowlands or Korthia Covenant Campaign on any character allows alternate characters joining that same Covenant to be eligible to receive the Renown associated with that Campaign from all available catch-up sources.

Completing the Shadowlands Campaign on any character allows alternate characters joining that same Covenant to immediately unlock their third Soulbind. (This feature will be available in a later PTR build)

New Covenant toys to discover.

Night Fae New Soulshapes to collect. New Crittershapes – Due to their tiny appearances, they are only usable in rested areas. Option to Soulshape and Crittershape into randomly collected appearances.

Sanctums Adventures Maw missions unlocked by maximum adventurer level appear more often and are gated by fewer requirements. Anima Conductor Enhancement buffs now persist past daily reset and work as a buff within all non-instance zones in Shadowlands. Night Fae: Queens Conservatory All seeds now stack to 200 (was 20). All previous locations that award uncommon quality seeds now award rare quality seeds. Redeemed Souls All players will now have the 20 Redeemed Souls version of the weekly quest “Return Lost Souls” regardless of Renown level. Added a repeatable quest to gather 20 additional Redeemed Souls for players looking to progress their Covenant Sanctum faster.



Dungeons and Raids

Timewalking (These features will be available in a later PTR build) New: Legion Timewalking This event will run for two weeks the first time it runs within the game and then will resume a regular one week schedule for subsequent bonus events. Timewalking Dungeons: Black Rook Hold, Eye of Azshara, Darkheart Thicket, Vault of the Wardens, Neltharion’s Lair, and Court of Stars. The list of available dungeons during Timewalking holidays has been adjusted.

(These features will be available in a later PTR build) Timeworn Keystones (This feature will be available in a later PTR build) While Legion Timewalking is active, players can speak to Ta’hsup in Oribos to acquire a Timeworn Keystone, allowing access to max-level, Mythic+ difficulty for the 6 Legion dungeons. Legion Mythic+ dungeons accessed in this way have their own set of affixes, reward loot of the same item level as Shadowlands Mythic+ dungeons, and count toward weekly Great Vault reward options. Items acquired from Legion Mythic+ dungeons can be upgraded with Valor points, but will not appear in the Great Vault.

(This feature will be available in a later PTR build) Legacy loot rules are now in place for Battle for Azeroth raids and dungeons. These encounters will now drop a fixed quantity of class-agnostic loot, regardless of group size.

The prompt to enter into the Timewalking Campaign random dungeon queue for all expansions will now occur after 5 minutes in the queue (was 15 minutes).

Island Expeditions and Warfronts

You are now able to set sail on a Normal, Heroic, or Mythic Island Expedition alone or with a party of up to three players. Speak with Captain Rez’okun in Dazar’alor (Horde) or Flynn Fairwind in Boralus (Alliance) to begin your solo seafaring voyage!

Lowered the amount of players required to queue for Normal Battle for Stromgarde and Battle for Darkshore Warfronts to 5 (was 15).

Items and Rewards

Players now only need to complete the achievement Breaching the Tomb on one character per account to begin the Legion class mount quests on the Broken Shore. Each character must still complete their class hall campaign, complete quests, and recruit their final order hall champion.

Show off your complete transmog outfit to chat or online by easily sharing a link to it from the Dressing Room. Players will be able to mouse-over these items to see how they can be collected, if they’ve already collected the appearance, or if it’s an appearance that is accessible to the character viewing it.

The transmogrification appearance of cosmetic items is now learned when the item is used.

A new rank of heirloom gear has been added and all heirloom gear is now usable in Shadowlands and outside of Threads of Fate. (These features will be available in a later PTR build)

Heirloom Scouting Maps that instantly explore all areas and grant all viable flight paths to your alt are now available for all expansions (was only Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms).

Korthia and the Maw

Unlock access to additional fast travel options from Ve’nari’s Refuge to Perdition Hold and Desmotaeron within the Maw.

Completing quests from Archivist Roh-Suir will provide access to an Anima Diverter within Korthia where Anima can be directly deposited.

Player versus Player

Lower item-level PvP gear will now scale to a higher item-level in PvP situations than before. This should reduce the power level gap so that new characters can feel that they’re able to compete in Battlegrounds and Arenas more readily. This change will not affect high item-level PvP gear.

Additional PvP Titles and Item Level Ranks have been added to provide a more granular upgrade path for players climbing up the ranks. New Rating Rated PvP Title Item Level iLvl in PvP Rank 1 Unranked 220 233 1000 Rank 2 Combatant I 226 239 1200 Rank 3 Combatant II 229 242 1400 Rank 4 Challenger I 233 246 1600 Rank 5 Challenger II 236 249 1800 Rank 6 Rival I 239 252 1950 Rank 7 Rival II 242 255 2100 Rank 8 Duelist 246 259 2400 Rank 9 Elite 249 259 Unrated PvP Step Item Level iLvl in PvP Vendor 177 213 Step 1 184 216 Step 2 190 220 Step 3 (Renown 44) 197 223 Step 4 203 226 Step 5 (Renown 59) 210 229 Step 6 216 233

Quests

Alternate characters on an account can now choose to skip the introductory Shadowlands questline that takes place in the Maw by speaking to Highlord Darion Mograine after accepting the quest “Shadowlands: A Chilling Summons”. Please note that to enable the skip, you will need to have logged into a level 60 character who has completed the Maw introduction.

Runecarving

The Runecarver will now offer to destroy an existing legendary item and return all of the Soul Ash or Soul Cinders that were spent to create the item. (This feature will be available in a later PTR build)

Drop rates for Runecarving recipes increased to 100% drop rate on any difficulty.

Threads of Fate

Tal-Inara now offers a Torghast, Tower of the Damned daily quest for experience and Soul Ash.

Tal-Inara now offers a PvP Battlegrounds daily quest for experience and gear.

Threads of Fate Bonus Objectives are now significantly shorter and award Renown.

Threads of Fate Zone Objectives now reward higher item level gear and anima.

User Interface and Accessibility