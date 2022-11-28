WoW Dragonflight: How to transfer your character for free

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Looking to transfer your World of Warcraft character for free in WoW Dragonflight? This guide will show you how to do just that.

As thousands of players pour into the Dragonflight servers, many may be wondering if they can share their old characters by way of a transfer.

If you would like to explore the possibility, let’s dive into the details.

Can you transfer characters for Dragonflight?

Yes – using the free transfer service, it is possible to move your character to another realm.

These transfers are not instant, so do allow some time (possibly hours) for them to be completed.

How to transfer WoW character for free in Dragonflight

Activision Blizzard Transferring your character in WoW can be done for free.

Those looking to transfer their World of Warcraft characters will need to take advantage of the transfer service.

Here is how it works:

Load up World of Warcraft. Join an eligible high-population realm. Click into the Shop. Visit the services section and then hit ‘Free Character Transfer Service.’ Choose the destination realm you wish to join (it cannot be a high-population realm). Joined! And your transfer is complete.

Once you have completed those steps, that should mean your WoW character has made the move across, ready for you to dive into the action.

It works very similarly to how it did in Shadowlands, when that expansion first launched.

How to buy a WoW character transfer

If there are no free character transfers available for your realm or region, WoW players can buy a character transfer via Blizzard directly.

Note that transferring a character can be quite expensive, but also can be purchased in bulk.

Can you reverse a character transfer?

Unfortunately, there is no way to reverse the transfer of a character – so think carefully before you make that step.

For more WoW Dragonflight tips, head over to our news hub for the game or check out the guides below.

