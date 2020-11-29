How to transfer your World of Warcraft character for free in Shadowlands - Dexerto

For a limited time, World of Warcraft players in high population realms can transfer their characters for free due to an enormous influx of players in Shadowlands. Here’s how to do it.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is already a huge success. Old and new players have been pouring in high numbers to start or continue their adventures in Azeroth. It’s exciting to see the player base grow exponentially once again.

However, it’s a double-edged sword. High population realms already had log in queues from time to time. Now, the enormous influx of players has made them even more prevalent.

Fortunately, Activision-Blizzard has been monitoring the situation and they’ve come up with a temporary solution. For a limited time, players in high population realms will have access to a Free Character Transfer service. It’s available now, and it’s very easy to do.

How to transfer your character for free in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

First, you’ll need to be in an eligible high-population realm.

Then, if you are, you’ll be able to see the Free Character Transfer service in the Services section of the Shop on your character selection screen.

Click that, and choose the destination realm you’d like to join. Keep in mind that you cannot select a destination realm that also has a high population.

The character transfer won’t happen instantly. It might even take longer than usual due to increased demand.

Naturally, you also won’t be able to log in to your character until the realm transfer has finished. It also cannot be canceled and is irreversible. Activision-Blizzard can disable the Free Character Transfer service at any time.

If you’ve been playing Shadowlands, the long queue times might have been a bit frustrating. However, it’s good that Blizzard are at least trying to alleviate it somewhat.

This promotion probably won’t last long, so if you want to transfer your characters, do it as soon as you can.