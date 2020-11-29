 How to transfer your World of Warcraft character for free in Shadowlands - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

How to transfer your World of Warcraft character for free in Shadowlands

Published: 29/Nov/2020 2:41

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
For a limited time, World of Warcraft players in high population realms can transfer their characters for free due to an enormous influx of players in Shadowlands. Here’s how to do it.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is already a huge success. Old and new players have been pouring in high numbers to start or continue their adventures in Azeroth. It’s exciting to see the player base grow exponentially once again.

However, it’s a double-edged sword. High population realms already had log in queues from time to time. Now, the enormous influx of players has made them even more prevalent.

Fortunately, Activision-Blizzard has been monitoring the situation and they’ve come up with a temporary solution. For a limited time, players in high population realms will have access to a Free Character Transfer service. It’s available now, and it’s very easy to do.

How to transfer your character for free in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

  • First, you’ll need to be in an eligible high-population realm.
  • Then, if you are, you’ll be able to see the Free Character Transfer service in the Services section of the Shop on your character selection screen.
  • Click that, and choose the destination realm you’d like to join. Keep in mind that you cannot select a destination realm that also has a high population.

The character transfer won’t happen instantly. It might even take longer than usual due to increased demand.

Naturally, you also won’t be able to log in to your character until the realm transfer has finished. It also cannot be canceled and is irreversible.  Activision-Blizzard can disable the Free Character Transfer service at any time.

If you’ve been playing Shadowlands, the long queue times might have been a bit frustrating. However, it’s good that Blizzard are at least trying to alleviate it somewhat.

This promotion probably won’t last long, so if you want to transfer your characters, do it as soon as you can.

Valorant

Valorant dev responds to players asking for map-specific queues

Published: 29/Nov/2020 1:30

by Alan Bernal
ascent valorant maps icebox split haven
Riot Games

A Valorant developer gave weight to the idea of map-specific queues after Icebox’s mixed reception made it difficult for some to get any meaningful practice on the map.

Icebox has been a divisive addition to Valorant. There are some members of the community who swear it’s a great example of a tactical map that demands a thoughtful approach to Agent ability usage; and there are others who believe it’s the worst map to grace the game.

Unfortunately, people in either camp share the same matchmaking playlist. This presents a problem, at times, in which people who want to play Icebox can matchmake with someone else who will then dodge that particular map.

Luckily, there are discussions within Riot Games for a solution that could include special playlists that feature specific maps.

“Could you please put a separate queue so that we can quickly get some experience,” a message to Riot said. “I found it hard to get used to Icebox because people keep dodging so I can’t rack up the hours to get used to the map.”

Riot Insight and Strategy dev on Valorant, Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm, responded with an encouraging word, noting how the idea is “a great suggestion and it’s something we’ve talked about ourselves as well.”

One of the last times Riot addressed map selection playlists was back in July, when Senior Producer Ian Fielding said from a competitive standpoint, separating the matchmaking pool wasn’t ideal for players.

“Splitting up matchmaking into separate map pools would reduce the overall players in our matchmaking pool,” Fielding said in an Ask Valorant blog. “Which not only slows down matchmaking, but makes it more difficult for us to produce fair matches.

“Given that, we currently don’t have plans to enable map specific selection for Matchmaking.”

riot valorant map selection

As disappointed as some players might have been, Altombre’s update has given some hope that Valorant could one day include these smaller matchmaking queues.

Although who’s to say it would look anything like the kind found in CS:GO. In League of Legends, Riot has people lock in a primary and secondary role to choose which one they get in a match.

In some instances, a player won’t get either. Moreover, if the system determines there’s a lack of sufficient players queuing for a certain role, then the game offers a brief reward for anyone willing to fill it.

A general idea like that could be applied to Valorant’s maps. Although tweaked to fit the concept, that could be a solution to let people choose which two locales they prefer, while maintaining the possibility of getting any map at the end of the day.

In either case, it sounds like Riot wants to tackle this issue in some capacity soon, and hopefully it results in a meaningful quality of life update for Valorant.