How to change servers in Throne and Liberty

As an MMO, your server matters immensely in Throne and Liberty. After all, if you want to play with friends, or join an active guild, you’ll need to be on the right server.

Sure, grabbing powerful weapons is vital, and making sure you avoid any annoying errors is always good, but nothing quite matters until you’ve found the perfect server to play with friends or join that popular active guild.

Now, from the beginning of the game, you’re told to choose a server from a list of plenty. Naturally, there’s always a chance that you choose the wrong one, meaning you need to change your decision. Luckily, there’s a way to do just that.

Article continues after ad

How to change servers

Thankfully, changing servers is pretty easy to do in Throne and Liberty, but you will need to purchase a ticket, in true T&L fashion.

Purchase a Server Transfer ticket. Meet requirements. Head to the main store and select Change Servers. Select the chosen server.

Step 1 – Buy a Server Transfer ticket

Just like changing your appearance in Throne and Liberty, you’ll need to buy a Server Transfer Ticket in order to switch servers. For this though, they’re currently free, as opposed to 750 Lucent.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / NCSOFT

To get to this, head into your main menu and select Shop. Then, simply scroll down until you find the Consumables and purchase the Server Transfer Ticket. You can buy two. However, it’s vital to know, these tickets only last 24 hours, so be sure to use them quickly.

Article continues after ad

Step 2 – Meet the requirements

To change your server in Throne and Liberty you’ll need to meet a few requirements, before being able to enact the change. While this only comes into effect later on, it’s well worth making sure you meet the below requirements as soon as possible.

Dexerto/NCSoft

The full requirements to change your server has been listed below:

Be level one or more .

. Be in a safe zone .

. Claim all Auction House items .

. Leave any current party or guild .

. Remove any pending guild applications .

. Claim all mail, Shop Storage Chests, and Gate Of Infinity rewards.

Step 3 – Change your server

With the ticket bought and the requirements met, you’ll want to head back into the Store and look at the top right, there will be a button for you to click reading ‘Change Servers’.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto/NCSoft

Click on this and you’ll be taken over to the selection of different servers available, it’s up to you which you choose, but be sure to pick carefully. While two are currently available, it’s worth keeping one ticket in your inventory just in case.

Article continues after ad

Should you pick an early access or launch server?

Interestingly, the server you’re able to choose depends on when your character was made. If you took part in the early access and made a character there, then you’ll only be able to join the Early Access servers with that character.

Article continues after ad

As such, if you made a character after Throne and Liberty was released, you can only join the Launch Servers. Neither is transferrable.

So, if you played early access and want to join your friends who just got the game, you’ll likely need to make a new character,

Which server should you pick?

There are tons of servers to choose from in Throne and Liberty, but if you’re looking to join one that isn’t with a friend, we suggest choosing the server closest to you.

Article continues after ad

Picking one close to where you live means your ping will be lower and you’ll experience less lag in the long run.

Naturally, you’ll also want to take a look at how active a server is. If it’s busy or full, it may be a little tricky to get in regularly, though it will have more players to enjoy the game with. Alternatively, an active one will be quieter, meaning it’s easy to get in initially, but could lack in longevity as opposed to the popular servers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dexerto/NCSoft

We suggest finding the server closest to your region and selecting one with the Busy marker on it, which is orange with three circles.

All servers and regions for Throne and Liberty

To find a server in your region, check out our table below, detailing all the EA and Launch Servers for each location:

Regions Early Access Launch Server East of North America Kastleton, Laslan, Amos, Chernobog, Karnix Morokai, Helpie, Benediction, Whisperion, Lottie West of North America Lunar, Sanctum, Crimson Henry, Clay, Soulfire South America Legion, Vengeance, DaVinci Berserk, Citadel, Glacier Europe Lightbringer, Kazar, Conquest, Ember, Zenith, Talus, Wraith, Bellandir Vortex, Penance, Starfall, Torrent, Adriana, Corneilus, Excavator, Benny Asia Stormbringer, Leviathan Salvation, Alexia

So there you have it, that’s how to change servers in Throne and Liberty. While choosing your next server, be sure to check out our tier list for the best weapons, or our dagger build to help you join the server with style and power.