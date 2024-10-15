Diablo 4’s class-locked WoW cosmetics written off as a “scam”

Diablo 4’s World of Warcraft crossover skins have players blasting the game’s class-locked cosmetics.

Blizzard has brought two of its biggest franchises together in a Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft crossover. The Warcraft Legends cosmetics were initially revealed when dataminers uncovered an iconic WoW weapon in Diablo 4’s back end.

Now with the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion and the Season of Hatred Rising, the crossover is finally here. There are a tonne of unique cosmetic armors based on fan-favorite WoW characters for every class including the new Spiritborn.

While these cosmetics will certainly be a hit for some, the class-locked nature of Diablo 4’s paid cosmetics is rubbing many players the wrong way. Some have even gone as far as to call the practice a “scam”.

In fairness, it’s not just the new World of Warcraft skins in Diablo 4. All of the paid cosmetic armor transmogs available in the game’s store are locked to specific classes.

Considering their price point, paying roughly $25 USD for something you’ll only be able to use some of the time in your playthroughs could seem like a bit of a gouge. “This is a big part of what makes cosmetic MTX not worth it in games like Diablo,” one player commented in a Reddit thread discussing the issue. “In Fortnite, I can always play as my intended skin.”

Now, there is the argument that due to the different dimensions of the character models for the five classes in Diablo 4, it could be difficult to standardize the intricate paid cosmetics. Of course, the game’s various Battle Passes have offer a set of themed cosmetics for all classes based on a single unlock so the technology is there.

Diablo 4’s paid cosmetics have been a contentious issue since before the game even launched. This doesn’t appear to have impacted Blizzard too much based on the eye-watering sales figures from Diablo 4’s microtransactions the company revealed.

