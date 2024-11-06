How to get Profession XP fast in Brighter Shores

Brighter Shores is RuneScape creator Andrew Gower’s next MMO, developed under his independent studio, Fen Research. The two games share many similarities, including numerous skills (called Professions here) that you’ll want to get XP in and level fast to progress.

Split into Episodes, Brighter Shores’ main story quests must be completed to unlock new areas, with all newcomers to Adothria’s servers starting in the town of Hopeport.

Here’s how Professions work in Brighter Shores and the fastest ways methods of gaining XP to unlock Hopeforest, the Mines of Mantuban, and beyond.

Fastest ways to get Profession XP

As more Professions are unlocked with each Episode, your options for gaining XP will be limited in Hopeport. Five Professions, Guard, Chef, Fisher, Forager, and Alchemist will be available after completing the tutorial, with levels gained in any Profession contributing to your Total Level.

Of these five, some are faster to level than others due to requiring little to no resources or travel. Here are the most time-efficient Professions and activities to prioritize if you’re aiming to increase Total Level as fast as possible.

Combat

The Guard Profession serves as a catch-all Profession for every type of combat, requiring very little time investment or setup to train, as you’ll be given a free weapon during the Brighter Shores tutorial.

Guard is leveled simply by defeating monsters in the overworld, with new monsters unlocked along the way. The XP you earn from defeating an enemy increases with the Guard level required to defeat them, meaning you’ll want to be fighting the highest-level monster possible for your level at all times.

Once you’ve discovered a monster, you can open the Guard Profession interface and click the map tooltip under each entry to find out where they spawn.

Chef

In the early game, Chef is second only to Guard as the fastest Profession to train. One of the first areas you’ll encounter after completing Brighter Shores’ tutorial will be The Delectable Dab Kitchen (located just South of the training barracks).

Fill your inventory with equal parts raw bacon and bread by purchasing them from Kevin’s Ingredients on Stone Street and then take them to the Delectable Dab’s kitchen to cook bacon sandwiches. These sandwiches can be sold to the Head Chef for more than the cost of the raw ingredients, meaning you can repeat this process as many times as desired.

Do keep in mind that as Professions require more XP each time they level, this method will have diminishing returns the higher your level.

Quests

Similar to RuneScape, quests in Brighter Shores are bespoke experiences containing puzzles, exploration, combat, and story. While you’ll need to reach Total Level milestones to progress the Main Story, side quests don’t have the same prerequisite and award huge sums of Profession XP.

The first quest you’re likely to come across is The Obelisk, which provides several Guard levels for completion. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to complete Hopeport’s easiest side quest to help you get a headstart.

That’s a wrap on our guide for how to get the fastest Profession XP in Brighter Shores! Check our guides on how to make quick money and everything you need to know about the Premium Pass for more information.