Is World of Warcraft down? WoW Server status & maintenance monitoring

Is World of Warcraft down? Here’s a rundown of the current server status in North America and Europe, as well as whether or not Blizzard have any maintenance scheduled for WoW.

Picture the scene: you’ve finished work/school/university, you’re all cozied up in front of your PC about to dive into World of Warcraft – but you can’t get in. It’s happened to us all, don’t worry.

Server outages are usually a result of two different things: something malfunctioning on Blizzard‘s end, or planned maintenance to introduce new hotfixes or patches.

Is World of Warcraft down right now, though? Here’s a rundown of everything we know about WoW’s server status and upcoming maintenance to save you punching your monitor.

Is World of Warcraft down? Server status & reports

At the time of writing (May 10, 11:21 BST), all realms across Europe and North America & Oceania are operational. This can be seen on Blizzard’s WoW realm checker hub.

While many reported issues getting into the game on May 9 through to May 10, this is probably a result of Blizzard’s latest hotfix. Writing “some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect,” this is likely the reason for any outages during this time period.

Is there any planned maintenance for WoW?

There is a series of downtimes planned for World of Warcraft this week, beginning on May 11. This will last for one hour from 6 PM PST /9 PM EST/2 AM BST/3 AM CEST, and takes the form of a series of rolling restarts.

WoW Burning Crusade Classic will also be undergoing the same maintenance, but WoW Classic itself will be completely unavailable from 6 PM PST/9 PM EST/2 AM BST /3 AM CEST to 10 PM PST /1 AM EST/6 AM BST /7 AM CEST.

As the weeks progress, we’ll continue to update this page with the latest information on any downtime.

So that’s everything you need to know about whether or not World of Warcraft’s servers are down and if Blizzard have any maintenance planned.

Looking to etch yourself into Azeroth’s history (once the servers are up, of course)? Be sure to check out our other WoW guides:

