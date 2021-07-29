How to get Zandalari Trolls in WoW and unlock Heritage Armor

Of all World of Warcraft‘s playable races, the Zandalari trolls are among some of WoW’s most beloved, but unlocking them is no easy feat.

As soon as you start your Horde journey in World of Warcraft, you’ll end up on the spectacular shores of Zandalar. Inspired by native Mexican culture, the Aztec-style world is full of feisty NPCs and marvellous treasures.

You can’t helped be charmed by the Zandalar’s inhabitants, the Zandalari Trolls. Their marvelous Jamaican-inspired accent, coupled with their brightly colored armor and fierce tusks make them quite the spectacle.

Turns out, though, that you can actually play as one of these golden-clad warriors yourself, but there’s a few things you’ll need to do to unlock them.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get Zanalari Trolls in WoW

If you’re looking to add the Zandalari Troll to your playable races, you’ll need to make sure you complete a few different quests first.

Read More: WoW Chains of Domination Korthia guide

Despite being an Alliance race, the Zandalari Trolls can only be unlocked by playing through the Battle for Azeroth’s Horde campaign. While that initially may seem a little disappointing, you can always create a new Alliance Zandalari Troll and use them to experience the Alliance side of the story.

In order to unlock the Zandalari Troll race you need to:

Finish the War Campaign (both 8.0 and 8.1) and earn the Tides of Vengeance achievement. The quests you’ll need to complete are: Fly Out to Meet Them, Mekkatorque’s Battle Plans, Through the Front Door and The Day is Won. Complete all of the major lore Zuldazar quests. The quests you’ll need to complete are: The Throne of Zuldazar, Secrets in the Sands, The Final Seal, The Dark Heart of Nazmir and A Bargain of Blood. Complete the A Royal Occasion quest by meeting the Zandalari embassy at The Great Seal.

In addition to unlocking the Zandalari Troll, you’ll also receive the Tabard of the Zandalari and the Zandalari Direhorn mount.

Advertisement

WoW Zandalari Troll: Classes

While you encounter a whole host of different Zandalari warriors during your stay in Zandalar, your own troll can run 10 out of the game’s 12 classes:

Death Knight

Druid

Hunter The starting pet is a Slate Direhorn that’s acquired at Level 20.

Mage

Monk

Paladin Receives the Crusader’s Direhorn mount at Level 20.

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warrior

Zandalari Troll: Racial traits

As with every race come some added advantages, and the Zandalari traits are based purely upon their connection to their diverse pantheon of Gods and Goddesses, known as the Loa.

Importantly, the Loa you choose to dedicate yourself to will have an effect on the “Embrace of the Loa” passive. You can swap God or Goddess by visiting their dedicated shrines at Dazar’alor and making an offering. This can only be done once every five days.

Advertisement

Trait Effects Embrace of the Loa Akunda – Your healing abilities have a chance to heal their target.

Bwonsamdi – Your damaging abilities have a chance to deal Shadow damage and heal you for 100% of the damage done.

Gonk – Increase movement speed by 5%.

Kimbul – Your damaging abilities have a chance to cause the target to bleed over 6s. This effect stacks up to 3 times.

Krag’wa – Taking damage has a chance to grant you additional Health and 66 Armor.

Pa’ku – Your abilities have a chance to grant you 4% critical strike for 12 seconds. Pterrordax Swoop Reduces your falling speed for 2 minutes. 15 minute cooldown. Regeneratin’ Regenerate 100% of your maximum health over 6 sec, interrupted by damage. 2.5 min cooldown. City of Gold Increase gold earned from creatures by 2%

Zandalari Troll: Heritage Armor

One of the best things about choosing to play as a Zandalari Troll is their stunning heritage armor. Exclusive to the trolls themselves, they can be transmogged into whatever the player desires.

In order to get the armor you need to:

Reach Level 50 naturally. You have to do this by grinding, you will not get the armor if you use a character boost, faction or race change your Allied character, level up using Recruit-a-Friend Provided you haven’t used any of the above boosts, you will receive the Heritage of the Zandalari achievement, alongside the Heritage Armor.

So that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Zandalari Troll race in WoW, as well as its exclusive cosmetics and traits. For all of the latest WoW news, be sure to check out our main page!

How to level up fast | The best expansion to level through | New player guide for WoW Shadowlands: tips and tricks | 5 best addons, ranked | Top 5 best races for classes in WoW Shadowlands