Is Brighter Shores down? Server status & maintenance monitoring

Brighter Shores, RuneScape creator Andrew Gower’s new MMO, was released on November 6 as a free-to-play title and shares many similarities with the latter.

As with all massively multiplayer titles, game servers can be temperamental, especially during early launch periods. Routine and emergency maintenance can and will interrupt availability, so here’s everything you need to know about Brighter Shores’ current server status.

Are the Brighter Shores servers down?

Fen Research

At the time of writing, the Brighter Shores servers are up and running. Despite early access periods for MMOs often being some of the most turbulent, no issues have been reported at this time.

Article continues after ad

Brighter Shores scheduled maintenance times

As of writing, it’s unknown when developer Fen Research intends to take Brighter Shores down for routine maintenance, but we’ll update this as soon as we learn more.

How to check Brighter Shores server status

Brighter Shores is currently only available on Steam. You can check the server status by simply booting the game and attempting to log in directly.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, if you’re unable to access the game, creator Andrew Gower and Brighter Shores have their own X/Twitter pages that post regular updates and can be checked for downtime notices.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, we’ll be closely monitoring the game’s servers, so if anything changes we’ll update this page. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon.

For more information on Brighter Shores, including everything included in early access and key gameplay features, check out our dedicated guide.