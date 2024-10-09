Are Dragon Ball Sparking Zero servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero server issues could be affecting your online multiplayer matches, and here’s what you should know about the game’s server status.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero comes with different modes you can play to enjoy the game in unique ways. The single-player Episode Battle is perfect for fans who want to enjoy cutscenes and fights taken straight from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

Meanwhile, those who want to test their skills against other players may want to play online in the game’s Ranked or Tournament modes. The thing is… just like any other games that require an internet connection, sometimes the server may be unavailable due to certain reasons.

If you find yourself unable to find matchmaking or play online with friends, here’s everything you need to know about Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s server status.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has hours of content to jump into.

Are Dragon Ball Sparking Zero servers down?

At the time of writing, the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero servers are up and running.

Previously, the game’s servers were under maintenance on October 8 at 18:00 PDT / October 9 at 03:00 CEST | 10:00 JST. While devs mentioned that the maintenance would last “around 30 minutes,” this doesn’t rule out that the game could still be experiencing some issues.

Some players have reported that their game kept crashing, though there are a few workarounds you can try to fix this issue.

How to check server status

There’s no official dedicated server status page for now. However, players can stay tuned to the game’s official Twitter account to get updates regarding maintenance, including which game modes will be affected. This is the only official source so far.

Alternatively, you can also join in-game communities such as Steam, Reddit, and Discord to see if other players are experiencing issues related to the server.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated if there are outages, so make sure to keep checking back. While you’re here, familiarize yourself with all the characters in the game and how you can find and use Dragon Balls.