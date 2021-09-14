Whether you’re just planning to take a break from your World of Warcraft journey, or you feel like your adventure is finally at its end, here’s how to cancel your WoW subscription.

In the wake of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for allegedly fostering a “pervasive frat-boy culture” within the workplace, World of Warcraft has seen a massive decline in active players.

For many, however, the lawsuit was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. The game’s community has slammed the developers’ Shadowlands’ poor storyline, as well as implementing highly requested changes far too late.

So if the stunning vistas of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV Online, or the opportunity to start afresh in Amazon’s New World are too tempting, here’s how to cancel your WoW subscription.

How to cancel WoW subscription

Thankfully, canceling your WoW subscription is a pretty easy process that can be done from your Battle.net client.

Here’s how to bring your WoW sub to a close:

Sign into Battle.net. Click the Battle.net logo in the top left corner. Select “My Account” from the dropdown menu. Choose the “Games and Subscriptions” option on the left-hand menu. Select “Manage” on the account you wish to cancel. Click “Cancel Subscription.” You will be able to play WoW until your active game time runs out.

How to renew WoW subscription

If you’ve changed your mind and are looking to jump back into your Azeroth adventure, return to the “Games and Subscriptions” screen and then follow these steps:

Select “Add a subscription” next to your WoW account. Choose your subscription time (1, 3, or 6 months) Select “Subscribe now.”

How much does a WoW sub cost?

Subscriptions can be purchased in allotments of one, three, or six months. The cost of each bundle is:

1 month: $15 (£10)

3 months: $42 (£28)

6 months: $78 (£52) Players also receive: a “slew of Hearthstone goodies “, Sapphire Skyblazer mount (WoW), and the Imp in a Ball toy (BCC.)



So that’s how to cancel your subscription in WoW, as well as renew it if you fancy any future expansions. To keep up to date with all of the latest WoW news, be sure to check out our dedicated page!