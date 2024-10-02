Is Xbox Live down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Is Xbox Live currently down? Here’s the latest on the status of Microsoft’s online service used for its suite of Xbox consoles.

While Xbox Live has suffered its fair share of outages over the years, Microsoft’s online platform has generally proven more stable than its direct competitor. Sony’s PlayStation Network has experienced numerous prolonged outages previously.

Having trouble logging into online services on your Xbox One X|S or older console? Here’s the current server status.

Xbox Live server status

Xbox Live is currently down, with players still unable to sign in since 12 pm BST and 7 am EST.

Players started reporting service interruptions around noon BST, with Down Detector recording over 4,000 user reports of connection issues. This article will be updated as and when service resumes.

How to check server status?

Xbox owners can check the status of all related services via the official Xbox website. At 12:45 pm BST and 7:45 am EST, Microsoft updated its official service page, outlining Major outages for Account & Profile, Friends & social activity, and Cloud gaming & remote play. All three are noted as pending resolution.

Other alternatives for real-time updates will be through social media, namely the official Xbox Support X/Twitter page.