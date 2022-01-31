How to enable WoW cross-faction for Alliance and Horde

Blizzard announced a monumental change coming to WoW very soon that will allow players to team-up with anyone regardless of their faction. Here’s everything you need to know about enabling this cross-faction system.

On January 31, Blizzard announced a massive change for the classic MMORPG that is breaking all the normal rules.

Coming soon, Alliance and Horde players will be able to team-up, communicate, and play with one another despite being in different factions.

This is a long-awaited change and players are excited to see this in action. Here’s a guide on how to use this new feature when it arrives.

How to turn on WoW cross-faction

In their blog post, Blizzard said that this will be made into an “opt-in feature as much as possible.” While there aren’t clear guidelines on how to turn this on, players could expect to see an option for “cross-faction” in their settings.

From what we do know, players will be able to invite others directly through their Battle Tag or Real ID. There will also be an option to find premades in the “Group Finder” for dungeons, raids, and player versus player (PvP) events.

To use the group finder, you will likely need to enable this new feature to find opposite faction parties. But keep in mind, a group leader can restrict their party to remain with same-faction players only.

This is being tried out in the Public Test Realm after the release of Eternity’s End, so we will make sure to update this guide when specific details become available. For now, stay up to date on all the latest from World of Warcraft and Eternity’s end by visiting our page.