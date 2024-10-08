How to complete the Children’s Entertainment achievement in WoW: The War Within

Children’s Entertainment is an achievement in WoW: The War Within that, although seemingly simple at first glance, can be a little tricky to complete. Here’s everything you need to know to do so.

The general requirement for Children’s Entertainment is a simple one – play every game with the orphans of Mereldar. There are six different games to complete, plus two challenge mode versions to unlock the achievement, and you will need at least two game days to complete it.

The first thing to do is wait for the World Quest to pop up (which it does very regularly). You can only interact with the orphans when it is live and you can only complete four games before it is completed, hence why you need to go on two separate days.

The other thing to be aware of is that each time you go there, you should complete three normal games followed by one challenge mode game. If you complete a challenge mode game first, it will count as four completions and the world quest will go away for another day.

With that in mind, here’s our complete guide to the Children’s Entertainer achievement.

Children’s Entertainer Achievement location

To get started, you’ll need to head to Hallowfall and then Mereldar towards the North of the region. There, the world quest should be marked on your map, but if you can’t track it down, it can be found at the location shown on the map above, East of the Veneration Grounds.

Once you arrive, groups of children will be hanging around the orphanage playing different games. You’ll need to speak with them to get started with each.

Children’s Entertainer achievement complete guide

Who is scariest?

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

The most straightforward game of all, head upstairs into the orphanage and look for a group of three children sitting in a circle. They are discussing which of the Arathi’s enemies is the most frightening, a question they will ask you when you interact with them.

Answer Nerubians and you’ll tick this one off the list quickly.

Scary Monster

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

Three children are waiting next to the climbing equipment who tell you of a particularly scary monster. You then need to take on this role by pressing each of the four action buttons, much to the delight of the gathered audience.

Hit the Target

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

Another simple and easy game. Speak to the orphans in the corner near the archery targets and they will task you with throwing a rock at their newly created enemy. Do so, and that will tick off this portion of the achievement.

Hide and Seek

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

The base version of hide and seek is an easy one. Talk to the orphan by the door and, once you have accepted his challenge, a bar will appear at the bottom of the screen. Depending on how close you are to the hidden child, this fills up or down.

When you manage to fill it all the way, a silhouetted orphan will appear that you can interact with and officially “find.” This will then proc that part of the achievement.

Tag

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

You can initiate the game of Tag by interacting with the two children running around in a circle outside of the orphanage. From there, you’ll just need to catch and click on one of them to tag them back and complete this stage officially.

Floor is Undersea

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

Easily the most annoying and tricky to complete of the basic challenges, the Floor is Undersea game can be started by speaking to the lone orphan by the fence. She will ask you to walk along the fence without falling off and being caught by the tentacles.

Demon Hunters and Evokers will have an easier time here as it is possible to glide and land much further along the course. If you fall off once, you will be forced to restart. Reach the orphan at the end and interact with them to complete.

The challenge mode version of this game can be started in the same place and it’s essentially the same principle, only more tricky. Corners with lampposts can be walked through if you hug the edge really tightly. Jumping can be difficult, so we’d recommend mastering that method to get through more easily.

Hide and Seek challenge

Dexerto/Blizzard Entertainment

The Hide and Seek challenge deserves its own section because, though it works in the same way as the base version, it’s a lot more difficult to work out. Once you start the challenge by interacting with the same orphan outside the front of the building, the proximity bar will reappear.

You should then see a white wisp shoot off in a certain direction and you’ll want to follow it to track down your target. The real kicker is that the child you are finding doesn’t understand the rules and keeps moving. Keep to the past the wisp lays out and you should stumble across him, but keep your eyes peeled as he appears almost translucent.

Interact with him, and you’ll have completed the final game and the achievement! If you’re looking to get your hands on new gear, there’s an amazing trinket that casters should be on the lookout for. For the latest on the meta, check out our full DPS tier list for Patch 11.0.2.

