How to unlock mounts in WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto

World of Warcraft has such a vast world to explore, built up over 16 years. Traversing from old zones to new locales added in WoW Shadowlands can often feel like an arduous task — but thankfully, mounts are here to give your legs a little rest from running all over Azeroth and beyond.

Mounts are often the first thing people look to unlock to streamline their experience. With hundreds of mounts to unlock and purchase, there are hundreds of ways to express your personal style in the MMO.

While most areas provide the ability to use mounts, until the upcoming Chains of Domination 9.1 patch is released, players are unable to call them out in the hellish Maw. Here’s everything you need to know about getting started.

WoW Shadowlands mount level requirements

Getting started with mounts in WoW Shadowlands is pretty easy. To unlock the riding skill, you simply need to reach the initial requirement of level 10.

With Shadowland’s new starting zone, Exile’s Reach, this is a stress-free, simple task that will see you level up before you know it.

Once you’ve reached level 10, head over to your faction’s corresponding capital and speak to the trainers listed below:

Alliance: Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind ( Darlene Stokx in Stormwind’s Old Town can also teach riding, but not flying)

in Stormwind ( in Stormwind’s Old Town can also teach riding, but not flying) Horde: Maztha in Orgrimmar

How to upgrade riding skill to unlock faster mounts

As you continue through your leveling experience in Shadowlands, you’ll be able to further increase your mount speed up to a maximum of 280% simply by visiting the aforementioned trainers at different levels.

If the requirements, cost, and speed boosts change once patch 9.1 releases, we will update you here, but they are currently:

Apprentice Riding (Level 10) – the initial riding skill gives you a ground mount speed of 60% | 4 Gold

Journeyman Riding (Level 20) – the second level of the riding skill increases your ground mount speed to 100% | 50 Gold

Expert Riding (Level 30) – the third level of the riding skill boosts your flying mount ground speed up to 150% | 250 Gold

Master Riding (Level 40) – the fourth and final level of the riding skill caps your flying mount ground speed at 280% | 5000 Gold

Mounts in World of Warcraft, and across Shadowlands’ content are account-wide, meaning that after reaching the initial level requirement, any alts that are created in the future will also have access to them. All mounts that you purchase or unlock once hitting that initial level requirement of 10 are available for all characters to use.

After reaching level 30, players will also unlock the ability to ride Flying Mounts. For more information on that, head over to our dedicated flying guide.

Race mounts in WoW

While three classes, the Death Knights, Paladins, and Warlocks all get a mount when hitting Level 10, (and Druids have their respective Travel Form skill) initially, you will need to head to your respective race’s mount vendors found throughout Azeroth – the easiest way to claim a Racial Mount if you don’t already have one.

As you reach Exalted reputations with the other races, you can purchase their respective mounts from these vendors, also. You can find vendors offering these in either your race’s starting zones, or within the Capitol of your chosen faction. We’ve listed the name of each mount vendor below:

Alliance Races Vendor Name Draenei Torallius the Pack Handler Dwarf Veron Amberstill Gnome Milli Featherwhistle Human Katie Hunter, Katie Stokx Night Elf Lelanai Pandaren Old Whitenose Worgen Astrid Langstrump