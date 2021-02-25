 How to unlock mounts in WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

How to unlock mounts in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 25/Feb/2021 17:24

by Ava Thompson-Powell
How to unlock mounts in WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

shadowlands

World of Warcraft has such a vast world to explore, built up over 16 years. Traversing from old zones to new locales added in WoW Shadowlands can often feel like an arduous task — but thankfully, mounts are here to give your legs a little rest from running all over Azeroth and beyond. 

Mounts are often the first thing people look to unlock to streamline their experience. With hundreds of mounts to unlock and purchase, there are hundreds of ways to express your personal style in the MMO.

While most areas provide the ability to use mounts, until the upcoming Chains of Domination 9.1 patch is released, players are unable to call them out in the hellish Maw. Here’s everything you need to know about getting started.

WoW Shadowlands mount level requirements

Getting started with mounts in WoW Shadowlands is pretty easy. To unlock the riding skill, you simply need to reach the initial requirement of level 10.

With Shadowland’s new starting zone, Exile’s Reach, this is a stress-free, simple task that will see you level up before you know it.

Orgrimmar Maztha WoW Location
Blizzard Entertainment
Head to the player icon on the map above, where you’ll find Maztha as a Horde player, to unlock riding.

Once you’ve reached level 10, head over to your faction’s corresponding capital and speak to the trainers listed below:

  • Alliance: Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind (Darlene Stokx in Stormwind’s Old Town can also teach riding, but not flying)
  • Horde: Maztha in Orgrimmar
Stormwind Bralla Cloudwing location WoW
Blizzard Entertainment
Unlike Darlene Stokx, Bralla can teach you both riding and flying – so it’s easier to upgrade with her.

How to upgrade riding skill to unlock faster mounts

As you continue through your leveling experience in Shadowlands, you’ll be able to further increase your mount speed up to a maximum of 280% simply by visiting the aforementioned trainers at different levels.

If the requirements, cost, and speed boosts change once patch 9.1 releases, we will update you here, but they are currently:

  • Apprentice Riding (Level 10) – the initial riding skill gives you a ground mount speed of 60% | 4 Gold
  • Journeyman Riding (Level 20) – the second level of the riding skill increases your ground mount speed to 100% | 50 Gold
  • Expert Riding (Level 30) – the third level of the riding skill boosts your flying mount ground speed up to 150% | 250 Gold
  • Master Riding (Level 40) – the fourth and final level of the riding skill caps your flying mount ground speed at 280% | 5000 Gold

Mounts in World of Warcraft, and across Shadowlands’ content are account-wide, meaning that after reaching the initial level requirement, any alts that are created in the future will also have access to them. All mounts that you purchase or unlock once hitting that initial level requirement of 10 are available for all characters to use.

After reaching level 30, players will also unlock the ability to ride Flying Mounts. For more information on that, head over to our dedicated flying guide.

Race mounts in WoW

While three classes, the Death Knights, Paladins, and Warlocks all get a mount when hitting Level 10, (and Druids have their respective Travel Form skill) initially, you will need to head to your respective race’s mount vendors found throughout Azeroth – the easiest way to claim a Racial Mount if you don’t already have one.

As you reach Exalted reputations with the other races, you can purchase their respective mounts from these vendors, also. You can find vendors offering these in either your race’s starting zones, or within the Capitol of your chosen faction. We’ve listed the name of each mount vendor below:

Alliance Races Vendor Name
Draenei Torallius the Pack Handler
Dwarf Veron Amberstill
Gnome Milli Featherwhistle
Human Katie Hunter, Katie Stokx
Night Elf Lelanai
Pandaren Old Whitenose
Worgen Astrid Langstrump
Horde Races Vendor Name
Blood Elf Winaestra
Goblin Kall Worthaton
Pandaren Turtlemaster Odai
Tauren Harb Clawhoof
Troll Zjolnir
Undead Zachariah Post
Orc Ogunaro Wolfrunner

 

World of Warcraft

How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 10/Feb/2021 13:51 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 14:29

by Lauren Bergin
WoW World of Warcraft Shadowlands Valor Points Guide
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

gutenberg shadowlands

World of Warcraft has seen the return of Valor Points, the fan-favorite in game currency. What’s all the hype about, though? This guide explains exactly what Valor Points are, how to get them, and how to use them. 

Initially scrapped all the way back in the 2014 expansion Warlords of Draenor, World of Warcraft’s Valor Points were a fan-favorite aspect of the in-game interface. Their removal was quite the shock for WoW fans across Azeroth.

Shadowlands, however, hasn’t just brought us a whole host of new content, it has resurrected our favorite currency with Patch 9.0.5. Here’s everything you need to know about the elusive Valor Points, including what they are, where to get them, and what they can do.

What are Valor Points?

YouTube: World of Warcaft
Shadowlands has brought with it a welcome surprise!

Valor Points are basically the platinum currency of World of Warcraft. Only dropped when participating in PvE encounters, Valor Points let you upgrade any item that drops during your dungeon adventures.

The reintroduction of the points has seen some changes to the system, however, as they can only be obtained through Mythic+ PvE encounters or Callings. Originally they were dropped in Heroic dungeons and raids, but that’s no longer the case.

How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

As mentioned, Valor Points are obtained through Mythic+ Dungeons and from Covenant Callings in Shadowlands. Importantly, there’s a cap on the amount of Valor Points you can get per week, though, to try and ensure an even spread.

To complete all eight Shadowlands Dungeons, just gather a team and travel across to them, but ensure that you have the level difficulty set to Mythic+ before you start grinding away. Whilst battling it out against the terrifying inhabitants, you’ll be picking up upgradable items and points along the way.

For the Covenant Callings, make sure that you’ve selected your Covenant so that you can get these quests. The three-day quests are offered in addition to your usual two Weekly Quests and are unique to whichever Covenant you have chosen to join. Completing the Calling will earn you even more Points.

How to use Valor Points for upgrading weapons

The Necrotic Wake in Shadowlands, showing a Kyrian attacking an enemy force.
Activision-Blizzard
The Necrotic Wake one of Shadowlands’ eight dungeons.

Completing all of the Mythic Keystone dungeons will earn you upgrades up to Item Level 200, but in order to reach 207 you’ll have to complete all them on Mythic + 5.

If you get the “Keystone Conqueror” achievement you’ll be able to level even higher to 213, and a final tier exists with the “Keystone Master” unlocks 220.