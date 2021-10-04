Asmongold explains why he refuses to do WoW raids with random players anymore

Asmongold told fans the reason why he refuses to do World of Warcraft raids with random players, claiming it’s because he doesn’t have a good time if things don’t go the way he wants.

Asmongold has been busy playing New World ever since it launched on September 28. However, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t plan on abandoning World of Warcraft anytime soon. If anything, he’s still vocal about the direction it’s taking.

However, while he was busy cutting down trees in Aeternum, a fan asked him whether he’s planning to do any World of Warcraft raids anytime soon, specifically in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic.

Advertisement

He responded by saying that he isn’t because he doesn’t have a guild.

The Twitch star then elaborated on that point further, explaining why he refuses to do raids with randoms, and claiming they make him “mad.”

“I just don’t want to raid with randoms,” he said. “I get so mad whenever people don’t do what I want them to do.” He insisted it’s not because he has “super high expectations” and everybody needs to meet them.

Instead, it’s because he wants things to play out the way he wants, even if it makes him “feel like an a**hole.”

Advertisement

“I want things to go exactly the way I want them to go. If they don’t, I’m not going to have a good time. I know myself, and I think to myself, maybe I should just not do it and save everybody the headache, and that will be it.”

Asmon made it pretty clear that doing World of Warcraft raids with random players is not something he plans on doing.

However, if it does end up joining a guild with competent players again, it seems like he’d be open to doing it with them. But we’ll have to wait and see whether that happens, or whether he keeps doing his own thing.