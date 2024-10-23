Esfand reveals his one big “concern” with Asmongold’s house-cleaning plan

Popular Twitch streamer and OTK member Esfand revealed his one “concern” about Asmongold’s self-imposed plan to clean up his home as “penance” for his comments on Palestine.

On October 14, 2024, Asmongold found himself coming under fire due to remarks he made about Palestinian people, saying “they come from an inferior culture” that is “directly antithetical to everything western values stand for.”

After facing backlash from his fans and fellow creators, Asmongold decided to step back from his leadership positions at OTK and other companies like Starforge, laying out plans to clean his infamously filthy home as “penance” for his comments and negative behavior over the years.

“I’m going to try to — I don’t know, like, clean up part of my house,” he said. “I’m not going to hire a cleaner. As I said, I was raised Roman Catholic. I view this as a penance.”

Fellow streamer and OTK co-founder Esfand shared his reaction to Asmon’s video addressing the issue on October 22, where he revealed that he’d been trying to have a discussion with Asmon about his behavior for some time and even offered to let the streamer move in with him.

However, he did express one concern about his friend’s plan to clean up his home all by himself.

“Now, from my point of view, my natural feeling for this is, ‘Cool, good on you.’ My concern with this is, you’re not supposed to do everything in life on your own. Life’s not a single-player game.

“Sometimes life is PvE, sometimes life is PvP, but it’s never a solo game. And sometimes, you gotta group up with somebody to finish the quest.”

(Top begins at 15:48)

Thus far, Asmon has been making good on his promise to clean his home, tweeting out regular updates as he makes progress through the space.

Viewers have been happily following his cleaning journey on social media, encouraging him as he takes this new step in his plan for self-improvement during his 14-day Twitch ban.