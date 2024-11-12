Asmongold confirms Twitch exposé stream and will move to Kick or Rumble if banned

Asmongold says he’s planning to expose Twitch and will even move to Kick or Rumble if the platform takes action and bans him during the broadcast.

Earlier in November, Asmongold warned the Amazon-owned platform that if fellow streamer Central Committee wasn’t banned for more than two weeks after “joking” about offering $100K to anyone who would harm or harass Destiny, he would ‘expose’ the site.

How? Well, according to Asmongold, he would bring on Dan Saltman, someone who has been very vocal about ongoing issues at Twitch, such as concerns pertaining to alleged antisemitism on the platform.

Central Committee was banned for just three days, and on November 12, Asmongold explained that his stream with Dan was happening – and taht it wasn’t an empty threat.

“I don’t want to spoil a whole lot, but he and I have had conversations about this. All of the information that’s going to come out has not come out,” he said. “In fact, some of the most damaging information has not come out yet.”

According to Asmongold, Twitch has allegedly had a massive problem with its moderation and doesn’t have much consistency when it comes to enforcing its community guidelines, calling the site’s moderators “extremely biased.”

Users in Asmongold’s chat began to theorize that exposing Twitch could result in him being permanently banned, but the streamer had an answer to those worries.

“If I’m trying to hold the platform accountable for allowing people on the platform that openly commit felonies and use the platform as a vehicle to commit felonies and I get banned for that, honestly, RIP bozo. I can just go somewhere else and stream over there,” he said. “I’ll probably go to Kick or Rumble if I get banned on Twitch.”

As for when the stream will happen, Asmongold says it’ll likely be sometime in the next few days and he’s “getting everything together” before it happens.

This news comes just days after Twitch CEO Dan Clancy responded to concerns of rising antisemitism on the site claiming that the platform stands “firmly against hate and harassment of any form.”