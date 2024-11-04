Asmongold insists Monster Hunter Wilds will be “biggest” Monster Hunter release of all time

Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases in 2025 and popular Twitch Streamer, Asmongold, has given his early impressions.

Asmongold has been busy playing through the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, Capcom’s latest entry in its beast-slaying franchise. While Wilds won’t officially launch until February 28, 2025, the game’s beta has already received a whopping 463k players logging in to play, surpassing Black Ops 6.

One player who has been delving into the dungeon-crawling game is none other than popular Twitch streamer Asmongold. While it’s still early days for Wilds, that hasn’t stopped Asmongold from giving his early opinions on the new entry.

“My first impression of the game is that Wilds has a bit more fluidity than World or Dragon’s Dogma 2, and I think that’s a good thing,” said Asmongold. The streamer praised Capcom for the game’s new animations, especially when it comes to the 14 weapon types — all of which have received new combos and visual effects.

The added mobility provided by the game’s new Seikret mount has also made tracking monsters and gathering materials that much faster. Asmongold was particularly impressed with the visuals, noting how the devs have paid attention to even the smallest of details.

“Some of the visuals, like how the mount doesn’t despawn when you get off of it is really cool.” Asmongold was also a big fan of the new 100-player lobbies (16 at once) – a place where Hunters can come together to relax, coordinate hunts, and craft new gear.

This is particularly great for those who enjoy the community aspect of the Monster Hunter series and wish to meet with other players for online hunts. The popular streamer was also keen to highlight how Wilds’ new Focus Mode is also a great addition to the series.

“I haven’t really mastered Focus Mode, but I think it’s going to be really good for newer players that didn’t play any of the other games in the series, I also think it will be good for everybody. Just so you can aim your attacks in the correct way.”

After all, being able to attack or guard in the direction the camera is facing, and highlight any weak points on the monster is a huge bonus to all Hunters. When asked about the beta’s popularity, Asmongold insisted Wilds would be “the biggest” MH release of all time.

He went on to explain that “the beta for Wilds has already peaked at almost 500k players. It’s shaping up to be the biggest Monster Hunter release of all time – it’s not even close. I think, that on Steam, Monster Hunter Wilds will be the biggest success that Capcom has ever had.”

Whether it will surpass World’s popularity remains to be seen, but given the large beta playercount — it’s certainly looking good for the monolithic monster-slaying series.