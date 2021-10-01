Asmongold roasts “boring” Diablo 2 Resurrected gameplay

Twitch sensation Asmongold isn’t known for holding back, and he’s been pretty brutal when it comes to Blizzard’s Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Finally unleashed to players on September 23, Diablo 2 Resurrected dominated Twitch during its launch day. With a whole host of content creators diving into their Sanctuary adventures, one even cosplayed as a genderbent Deckard Cain.

Asmongold, however, wasn’t part of the devilishly delightful party. Previously stating that he wouldn’t play the game on stream, there was no sign of the self-professed professional neck beard on launch day.

While ongoing medical issues with his mother were likely the main cause of this, he opened up in a September 28 stream about why Diablo 2 Resurrected has little to no appeal to him.

Asmongold calls Diablo 2 Resurrected “boring”

When asked whether or not he was planning on streaming the remaster, Asmongold had few nice things to say about Blizzard’s latest release.

“I’ve played a little bit of Diablo 2 but the truth is that Diablo 2 is pretty boring to play,” he said. “I’m going to be honest, I think it’s boring to play, it’s boring to watch; it’s just not something that I’m super excited about.

“If it had come out when I was still streaming I probably would have played it that day and played through the campaign,” he confessed. “But in terms of playing it as, like, a consistent thing, I think it’s a very acquired taste. The fact that I never played Diablo 2 back in the day removes the nostalgia element that attracts a lot of people.”

When asked if he doesn’t enjoy the game at all, he noted: “I loved Diablo 3, I thought it was such a fun game, but the gameplay of Diablo 2 is just not good in my opinion. I think that it’s just fundamentally not good. I don’t like the way characters move, I don’t like the way that NPCs move, I just don’t like the way the game plays.”

While concluding that “it feels like Diablo 2 is true to form, and I’m so happy for all the people that do like playing Diablo that they have this game,” it’s pretty clear that Diablo fans won’t get to see Asmon play the game anytime soon.

Maybe if we say a few prayers to the high heavens he’ll change his mind, but at this moment in time he’s looking to conquer a New World (get it?) instead of Sanctuary’s old one.