Asmongold shuts down claims he abandoned World of Warcraft: “I did not quit”

Asmongold shut down claims he’s abandoned World of Warcraft, reminding viewers he hasn’t quit and insisted there will be a time where he plays it again, although he didn’t say when.

Asmon has played World of Warcraft for a long time now and has shown time and time again that he’s one of its most dedicated and passionate players. And that means as much as he loves it, he’ll be the first person to criticize it when it’s warranted.

For example, he described the current state of the game as “dogsh*t” and was less than impressed with its latest patch. He found himself at odds with the community too, claiming it’s “trash” compared to Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Some people have taken his criticism, and the fact he hasn’t streamed the game in a while, as a sign that he’s quit the game. However, he shut down those claims in the past, and he did it again, claiming he won’t quit until he stops enjoying it.

“There will be a time where I will go back and I will play World of Warcraft on my stream,” he said. “And if there’s just going to be a lot of hostility about it and negativity about it, I probably just won’t stream that day.”

Asmon also wanted to make it “very clear” that he never quit World of Warcraft, which is something he’s said in the past. “I don’t know why this is hard for people to understand or hard for people to believe, but I did not quit.”

And the reason is simple. “I love World of Warcraft and I like playing the game. If I’m not enjoying playing the game, I just stop playing it. I do the things I enjoy and I don’t do the things I don’t enjoy. That’s the way I’ve handled the game for years now.”

Despite that, Asmon still believes Blizzard has a “long way to go” to get the game back up to scratch and believes they’re “giving players everything they want” because they “don’t know what they’re doing” anymore.

“They pulled the ripcord, but the problem is the parachuter already landed. The guy is already on the floor. That’s the best way for me to describe this situation,” he laughed. But he’s still willing to see how it all plays out.