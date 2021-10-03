Asmongold slams “weird” World of Warcraft devs for removing ‘sex jokes’

Asmongold slammed Blizzard for reportedly removing sex jokes from World of Warcraft following their recent lawsuit, claiming the developers are “weird” and “socially maladjusted”.

After being sued for having a “pervasive frat-boy culture,” Activision Blizzard has been removing content they consider to be explicit from World of Warcraft.

This includes two achievement titles that can be interpreted as sex jokes.

However, it’s drawn mixed reactions from players, who urged them to combat toxicity instead of censoring content. Asmongold has had enough of it, too. He slammed the developers who are responsible for the decision.

“I think that Blizzard is full of a bunch of weird developers that are probably mentally ill or socially maladjusted,” he said.

“And because of that, these people perceive sexual jokes as abuse or harassment and they’re removing it on that basis.”

Asmon believes that is “the simplest and most obvious answer.” It’s not the first time he called them out for it, either.

In September 2021, he said the fact they were going back and changing content to tone it down was “stupid and reductive.”

World of Warcraft hasn’t been the only game affected by the lawsuit. Overwatch developers are changing the name of DPS hero McCree after his ties to a Blizzard executive implicated in the original DFEH report.

It’s part of a wider move to remove IRL references from their games to stop future conflicts. Activision Blizzard have been making changes outside of their games, though.

In addition to replacing staff members including president J. Allen Brack, they created an $18 million fund to settle discrimination and harassment claims.

Asmongold and other World of Warcraft players want them to focus on doing more stuff like that, and less on removing in-game features unless necessary.