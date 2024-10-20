Asmongold is finally cleaning his house after years living in filth

After years of joking about his own living situation and living in home littered with bugs, dirt, grime, and his own blood, Asmongold has used his forced time away from Twitch to start cleaning his house.

Asmon’s Twitch ban marked a big moment for the streamer, one where his “racist” words on a sensitive subject got him banned from the platform due to a violation of Twitch’s terms of service.

He has since apologized and chosen to step down from any brands that didn’t drop him themselves, revealing that he plans to turn his life around and use this situation as a wake-up call to clean up his house and start living better.

A sink that was once buried in dirty dishes and inhabited by bugs has since been cleaned. Asmongold himself claimed that he wanted to clean the house rather than hiring a cleaner to do it, meaning that it may take him a while to get everything clean.

“We had a mutual agreement that he could be in the house as long as no wasps,” Asmon said of the massive spider in his sink. “2 f**king wasps got in so he got evicted.”

Asmongold’s house isn’t small, either. Cleaning everything is going to take time.

It was revealed in his ‘How I Cook My $2 Pizza‘ video that he has an entire garage so full of stuff that he can barely get the door open, one that he keeps his pizza oven in. That same pizza oven also had cobwebs on it.

It isn’t yet clear how much of his house he’s been able to clean at the time of writing. Considering his stories about wiping the blood off of his teeth and smearing it on the wall and using a dead rat as an alarm clock, what he’s trying to do is a monumental task.

However, the important part is that he’s at least got a start. Asmon won’t be unbanned on Twitch until around the end of October, so he’s got time yet to try and get his streaming room spick and span before his return to the platform.