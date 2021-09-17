Asmongold’s WoW Classic return ends in disaster after “boring” raid attempt

Twitch star Asmongold made his long-awaited return to World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic, attempting to complete Tempest Keep, but it didn’t exactly go to plan.

After venting some frustrations with the game, Asmongold has been on a World of Warcraft streaming hiatus for quite some time.

He even made the switch to FFXIV and began streaming his adventures there, picking up incredible amounts of success right off the bat.

The Twitch streamer admits he’s played a bit of WoW off-stream, but now, he’s returned to streaming WoW Burning Crusade to try out the new raid Tempest Keep in the new Overlords of Outland.

Asmongold’s regretful return

Asmongold’s return to Outland went as well as expected. Asmon has trashed WoW Classic and Burning Crusade Classic in the past and didn’t have high hopes whatsoever for the new content.

When his raid group attempted to take on the elemental boss Al’ar Asmongold mocked what was about to unfold, saying: “‘Very engaging gameplay?’ Just you wait for it, okay. Soon, he’s gonna run over to me and he’s gonna one-shot me.”

As the boss charged towards Asmon, he quipped:”It’s my time to shine,” but he instantly gets killed by the boss just as predicted. One viewer says about Asmon’s friend and fellow raid member McConnell, “McConnell dies every pull, kick him,” and Asmongold replies: “I think that if you kicked anybody out of the raid at this point you’d be doing them a favor. It’s like, if somebody gets kicked out of the raid, it’s like ‘Ah, yes, the sweet release of death. Thank you so much!'”

His raid group goes on to wipe to Al’ar multiple times, totaling in hours of gameplay lost to the single boss. The group struggles with the mechanics of the boss, and by the end, Asmon has had enough saying: “It’s just f**king boring, man. Like, am I wrong about that? It’s just f**king boring. Like, am I crazy about this. It’s obviously boring.”

Asmongold clearly didn’t enjoy his return to WoW Burning Crusade Classic, and it’s unclear whether he will attempt the raid on stream again.