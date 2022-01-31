When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 2? Details, Tigris skins, release date

Valorant’s Episode 4 is reaching the end of Act 1. Here’s more about what players can expect from Act 2.

Episode 4 Act 1 brought so many things to the Riot Games’ tactical shooter, perhaps none more electric than the sprinting Agent, Neon.

And while devs have confirmed that no new agents or maps will be coming in Act 2, it is sure to bring an increased focus to gameplay improvements that players will enjoy.

For more on what to expect, here’s everything we know thus far about Episode 4 Act 2 of Valorant.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 release date

If the game’s typical release schedule stands to continue on track, Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 2 would be all set to begin on March 1, 2022.

This will be the second Act in the game’s 4th Episode, but it will lack some notable features that others up until this point have had and will be more focused on fine-tuning the game, according to devs.

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2?

Community Battle Pass

One of the brand-new features coming to Act 2 is the Community Battle Pass. This will allow for players to get cosmetics designed by the community in a similar structure as the game’s current battle pass.

The cost of this pass and other details of what it will contain is still unknown, but it should be slated to go live on March 1 with the rest of Act 2’s updates.

Tigris skin line

On January 31, Valorant confirmed the coming of the next skin line, which will be themed for the Year of the Tiger Lunar New Year.

The Tigris line features a black and red colorway and will incorporate Tiger themes throughout.

The cost or details of the bundle have yet to be released, other than its Lunar Celebration Event Pass that will come along with it.

Enter the Tigris. We’re bringing out the beast during this Lunar New Year with the Tigris skin line and a free Lunar Celebration Event Pass. pic.twitter.com/sc3q4WkHAY — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 31, 2022

No new maps or agents, but lots of other updates

In a January 27 dev blog video, Executive Producer Anna Donlon explained that no new agents or maps would be coming in Act 2 in order to focus on “the overall health of our game.”

She continued, saying, “Dreams like ours should be built on a super-strong foundation, and that is going to be the overall theme of Act 2. Strengthening that foundation.”

Because of that, no new agents or maps will be coming this Act, however, players should expect much more in terms of agent balancing and other changes to existing assets in Valorant.

As the start of Episode 4 Act 2 approaches, more news about its contents is sure to come to light.

As it does, we will continue to update you, so make sure you’re keeping an eye on our Valorant hub!