Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

The Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass will release alongside the new update on January 12, giving players the chance to unlock new weapons skins and rewards.

One of the most exciting things to come to Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is the new battlepass. Not only does it give players the chance to grind out new levels, but they can also snag some unique rewards.

Of course, like past Valorant battle pass rewards, some of the game’s cosmetics will be free and paid. Highlights include the Chicken Out Gun Buddy and Hydrodip Frenzy skin, which can be claimed from leveling up the new pass.

Before the new rewards go live, make sure you get a first look at the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass below.

What’s in the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass?

The Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass will run for 10 weeks, until March 22, 2022. The battle pass will include new weapon skins, gun buddies, and fresh sprays to deck out your favorite Agents with.

Riot’s Sean Marino, Associate Art Director, said “we wanted the gun skins in this battle pass to stand out, especially the Velocity set which has a Phantom, Spectre, Shorty, Bulldog, and a karambit-style melee—all of which have 4 color variants.”

“Several of the skin sets also have accessories that accompany them, including the Hydrodip buddy, spray, and card, the Schema card, and the Velocity card and Gun Buddy.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass skins

Hydrodrip – Bucky

Hydrodrip – Frenzy

Hydrodrip – Guardian

Hydrodrip – Judge

Schema – Odin

Schema – Sheriff

Schema – Stinger

Schema – Vandal

Velocity – Bulldog

Velocity – Karambit

Velocity – Phantom

Velocity – Shorty

Velocity – Spectre

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Sprays

There’s a total of 15 sprays in the Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass. These include the Valentine’s Tactics player card and Lost Connection spray.

“We leaned a lot more into holidays with the previous battle pass, so we decided to have some holiday fun with this one as well. That’s why we’ve included so much more Valentine’s Day-themed content through the “Be Mine” cards as well as a few other Valentine’s items,” explained Senior Producer, Preeti Khanolkar.

“We’re also continuing several series, such as the Unstoppable // Sage Card, the Bind Schema Card, and the Chicken Out buddy. He was a chicken dinner in the last battle pass, so now you’ll see that he’s okay”.

How much is the Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 battle pass?

The premium battle pass will cost 1,000 VP. However, the following items will be available to all players in the free battle pass:

Velocity Shorty w/ Variants

Operation: Fracture Player Card

Valentine’s Tactics Player Card

Chicken Out Gun Buddy

Lost Connection Spray

So, check out Episode 4 Act 1 starting January 11 to start working your way through the tiers, and add the latest cosmetics to your collection. In the mean time, though, be sure to check out everything we know about new Agent, Neon.