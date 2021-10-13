What we know about Valorant’s eighth map: Release date, layout

Riot have already started teasing details on Valorant’s upcoming eighth map, just after Fracture was released in Episode 3 Act 2. Here’s what we know so far, including rumored layouts and a potential release date.

From three maps in the beta, Valorant is slowly growing out its map pool. Fracture’s release in Episode 3 Act 2 expanded the pool to seven, and number eight is on its way.

Early tidbits about the map’s potential location and layout have already dropped, so here’s what we know so far.

Valorant Map 8 details: Leaks, layout, more

Valorant’s eighth map was first teased in an October 7 blog post breaking down Fracture’s development.

“As for what comes next on ‘map 8’, no spoilers, but you might find some clues in those Fracture emails. Hopefully they’re not lost in your spam folder.”

🔻Map 8 Teaser🔻 In today’s Fracture Development blog, we’ve been directed to the emails as a tease for VALORANT’s next map. As of now, if the tease is already present, it’s most likely the geo-dome Ruben tells Oran about and where his niece currently resides. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/lS9G5A0Phq — 🎃 Cynprel – VAL Lore 🎃 (@cynprel) October 7, 2021

The two emails, sent to Ruben Pontes of K Industries, talk about a “city-wide geo dome”.

The dome reportedly protects residents from high tides, with one of the emails stating: “Tidal forecast says we might even get to open the geo-dome for the matches.”

Ruben Pontes’ name has added suspicion the map would be based in Brazil ⁠— or at the very least South America.

However, at this time, no in-game leaks have revealed what Valorant Map 8 will look like. We only have these lore tidbits to go off.

When will Valorant’s eighth map release?

Given Riot has been releasing maps every 2-3 Acts or so, you shouldn’t expect Valorant’s next map to drop in the upcoming Episode 3 Act 3 update.

However, with Valorant Episode 4 approaching in 2022, another battlefield is due to join the rotation. Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for that eighth map.