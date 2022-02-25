 Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Published: 25/Feb/2022 17:15

by Lauren Bergin
valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass image divine swine marshal lycan's bane odin on breeze background
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 4

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 is upon us, gifting players an all-new battle pass to grind through. Here are all of the skins, sprays, and other goodies that you’ll be able to pick up.

While Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 is relatively thin in terms of new content, we will see the return of an all-new battle pass filled to bursting with weapon skins, fun new sprays, and much, much more.

Using this Act to focus on the “improving the health of the game,” we won’t be seeing a new Agent or map this time around. While this may be disappointing to some, the calibre of this Act’s battle pass is a big step up, gifting players some pretty awesome cosmetics.

So, without further ado, here’s all of the gun skins, sprays, and cosmetics, as well as a rundown of when you’ll be able to pick them up in-game.

Contents

valorant agent neon
Riot Games
Neon was added in Episode 4 Act 1, meaning we may see a map next time around.

What is in the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass?

Releasing on March 1, and running for 10 weeks until May 10, Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass features three different skin lines, alongside a collection of titles, sprays, and gun buddies to kit out your arsenal with.

Inspired by the many regions that make up the Valorant community, Associate Producer Laura Baltzer states “when we started working on this pass, we wanted to create items that players around the world wanted to use to express themselves.

“We collaborated with our regional teams to come up with items that felt relevant to their players. We had a lot of fun discovering the different memes, callouts, traditions, and metas players are using and that we otherwise might not have known about.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass skins

Divine Swine – Ares

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass divine swine ares skin

Divine Swine – Frenzy

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass divine swine frenzy skin

Divine Swine – Judge

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass divine swine judge skin

Divine Swine – Marshal

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass divine swine marshal skin

Lycan’s Bane – Ghost

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass lycan's bane ghost skin

Lycan’s Bane – Odin 

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass lycan's bane odin skin

Lycan’s Bane – Stinger

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass lycan's bane stinger skin

Lycan’s Bane – Vandal

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass lycan's bane vandal skin

Striker – Melee

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass striker melee skin

Striker – Bulldog

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass striker bulldog skin

Striker – Classic

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass striker classic skin

 

Striker – Operator

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass striker operator skin

Striker – Spectre

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass striker spectre skin

Sprays

The battle pass is accompanied by 14 sprays, all of which have ties to the wider Valorant fanbase.

“I hope players will have as much fun as we did discovering the meaning behind items like the Watermelon Splitting Spray, Tactibear’s Balalaika Spray, Turtle Ship Gun Buddy, and the Goinmul Title even if they aren’t from the regions that inspired them,” notes Baltzer.

“We wanted the items to feel as true to the regions that inspired them as possible. For the ‘Home Again’ player card series we asked, ‘what would be the first thing this Agent would do when visiting home?'” she continues. “We tried to choose ideas that would remind players of coming home and hopefully the final artwork evokes those feelings.”

valorant episode 4 act 2 battle pass skins
Riot Games
These Valorant sprays just keep getting better!

How much is the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass?

The premium battle pass will cost 1,000 VP, with the following items being available to those on the free track:

  • Striker Classic
  • Tactibear’s Balalaika Spray
  • Crying Mance Spray
  • All-purpose Slipper Gun Buddy
  • #SAVEWIDEJOY Player Card

So that’s everything you need to know about the Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass! Looking to dominate Future Earth? Be sure to check out our Valorant guides:

