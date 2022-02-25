Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 is upon us, gifting players an all-new battle pass to grind through. Here are all of the skins, sprays, and other goodies that you’ll be able to pick up.

While Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 is relatively thin in terms of new content, we will see the return of an all-new battle pass filled to bursting with weapon skins, fun new sprays, and much, much more.

Using this Act to focus on the “improving the health of the game,” we won’t be seeing a new Agent or map this time around. While this may be disappointing to some, the calibre of this Act’s battle pass is a big step up, gifting players some pretty awesome cosmetics.

So, without further ado, here’s all of the gun skins, sprays, and cosmetics, as well as a rundown of when you’ll be able to pick them up in-game.

What is in the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass?

Releasing on March 1, and running for 10 weeks until May 10, Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass features three different skin lines, alongside a collection of titles, sprays, and gun buddies to kit out your arsenal with.

Inspired by the many regions that make up the Valorant community, Associate Producer Laura Baltzer states “when we started working on this pass, we wanted to create items that players around the world wanted to use to express themselves.

“We collaborated with our regional teams to come up with items that felt relevant to their players. We had a lot of fun discovering the different memes, callouts, traditions, and metas players are using and that we otherwise might not have known about.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass skins

Divine Swine – Ares

Divine Swine – Frenzy

Divine Swine – Judge

Divine Swine – Marshal

Lycan’s Bane – Ghost

Lycan’s Bane – Odin

Lycan’s Bane – Stinger

Lycan’s Bane – Vandal

Striker – Melee

Striker – Bulldog

Striker – Classic

Striker – Operator

Striker – Spectre

Sprays

The battle pass is accompanied by 14 sprays, all of which have ties to the wider Valorant fanbase.

“I hope players will have as much fun as we did discovering the meaning behind items like the Watermelon Splitting Spray, Tactibear’s Balalaika Spray, Turtle Ship Gun Buddy, and the Goinmul Title even if they aren’t from the regions that inspired them,” notes Baltzer.

“We wanted the items to feel as true to the regions that inspired them as possible. For the ‘Home Again’ player card series we asked, ‘what would be the first thing this Agent would do when visiting home?'” she continues. “We tried to choose ideas that would remind players of coming home and hopefully the final artwork evokes those feelings.”

How much is the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass?

The premium battle pass will cost 1,000 VP, with the following items being available to those on the free track:

Striker Classic

Tactibear’s Balalaika Spray

Crying Mance Spray

All-purpose Slipper Gun Buddy

#SAVEWIDEJOY Player Card

So that's everything you need to know about the Episode 4 Act 2 battle pass!

